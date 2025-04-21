Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds orders flags at half-staff following Pope Francis’ passing

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags to half-staff following the death of Pope Francis, who died early Monday morning. The order mimics a similar nationwide order by President Donald Trump.

Francis, 88, died after more than a decade of work to reform the Catholic Church, which has more than 1 billion members, including nearly half a million Iowans.

He died in Rome at 7:30 a.m. Monday following a stroke, just weeks after he was released from the hospital after a severe case of pneumonia.

Francis was appointed to the papacy in 2013 and was the first pontiff from Latin America. He was a change agent in the church, bringing a progressive change among the traditionalist institution. Francis appointed a diverse array of leaders to the Vatican’s ranks, allowed clergy to bless same-sex relationships, welcomed migrants, and worked to help the poor.

Following the news of Francis’ death, Iowa politicians expressed their condolences.

Reynolds expressed her condolences for the late pope in a Monday news release announcing state buildings would fly their flags at half-staff.

“Pope Francis devoted his life to serving Christ, leading the Catholic Church and its 1.4 billion members. As it is written in Matthew, he was a good and faithful servant and has entered into the joy of the Lord,” Reynolds said in a news release Monday. “Kevin and I offer our condolences to Catholics in Iowa and worldwide.”

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, expressed her condolences for the pope in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

“Pope Francis is reunited with our Lord in heaven after more than a decade in the papacy,” Miller-Meeks said. “I join more than one billion fellow Catholics in prayer during this bereavement touching so many lives. May he rest in peace.”

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, expressed his condolences Monday.

Sad to learn of the death of Pope Francis The leader of the Catholic Church & light to so many across the globe He preached the word of Christ & was a living symbol of peace amongst humanity — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 21, 2025

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, expressed her condolences in a post on X.

“Rest in peace, Pope Francis. He inspired many with his humility and compassion,” Hinson wrote. “My deepest condolences go to Catholics around the globe this Easter Monday.”

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, also expressed his condolences in a social media post Monday.