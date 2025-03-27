Historic Poor Farm Kitchen Renovation receives $24,000 change order approval

On Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $24,671 change order for the ongoing Historic Poor Farm Kitchen renovation project.

The Historic Poor Farm opened its doors in 1855 and began caring for individuals who were poor and mentally ill. The county operated the property as a poor farm until 1988, when the land was farmed privately by nonprofits or simply used as a landfill.

In 2016, the board decided to restore the farm and make it available to the public. A 10-year master improvement plan was developed, calling for the creation of a communal kitchen and a shared farm space to foster bolster engagement and education. The county has allocated more than $1 million each year for the poor farm renovations.

The recent change order to the kitchen renovation project hopes to keep the project on track and within budget.

Seven Peak Construction, which is carrying out the renovations, called for seven modifications that were grouped into a single change order. Among the changes approved are updates to the security system, which amounted to $21,789.

Additionally, the roof’s mechanical well was updated to comply with code requirements, costing $1,629.47. Other adjustments include revisions to framing, siding, and cladding, as well as additions to toilet accessories in the facility.

The total cost of these changes was offset by credits received from reductions in the size of kitchen equipment and the trash enclosure.

The chance order is being funded through the contingency fund, with the remaining balance now amounting to $79,344.60.