The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Mission Creek Returns For Another Year

Mission Creek Festival’s hosts first night of events at Hancher Auditorium.
Kayla Smith, DITV Assistant News Director
April 4, 2025
Print this Story