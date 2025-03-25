2025 Mission Creek headliners Julien Baker & TORRES drop out of festival due to ‘medical situation’

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Hancher Auditorium and the Mission Creek Festival broke the news that Julien Baker & TORRES have cancelled their headlining performance at this year’s festival.

In an Instagram post, Mission Creek wrote, “Due to an unforeseen medical situation, we are incredibly sad to share that Julien Baker & TORRES have to cancel their tour date in Iowa City.”

Mission Creek Festival continues to assure festival-goers that updates will come as the Mission Creek team works to replace the act. This marks the first major cancellation within the festival since the entire program was scrapped in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Mission Creek Festival announces 20th anniversary lineup

Country duo Julien Baker, of boygenius fame, and Torres were originally planning on stopping in Iowa City as part of a tour for their collaborative album, “Send a Prayer My Way.” The rest of the performances on April 3, the opening night of the festival, are still scheduled.

Acclaimed author Rachel Kushner and Sonic Youth bandmember Kim Gordon will discuss their adventurous careers on Hancher’s stage at 6 p.m. on April 3. Immediately after, Instrumental trio La Lom will take the stage for an evening of soulful music to kick off the 20-year anniversary of Mission Creek Festival.