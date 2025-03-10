Roxy Ekberg named The Daily Iowan’s 2025-26 executive editor

Anticipation was running high in The Daily Iowan newsroom Monday night as the name of the individual who will hold the title of executive editor for the 2025-26 academic year was announced, marking a significant leadership transition for the publication.

Roxy Ekberg will take over the role following the departure of Jami Martin-Trainor, who will graduate in May. Martin-Trainor has served as executive editor since August 2024.

The decision comes after a thorough selection process by Student Publication Inc., or SPI, which sought a leader who could steer the publication through this rapidly evolving media environment.

SPI faculty chair member Kirsten Kumpf Baele said the process was highly rigorous with many candidates qualified for the position.

“All three candidates were really strong candidates. It was an extremely tough decision because each person brings various skills, talents, and visions to the table,” Kumpf Baele said. “Roxy’s experience in journalism started very early for her. Working for a small community newspaper and now working for a large university publication has given her the experience to work not only with the DI, but also with our partner publications — The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and the Solon Economist.”

As executive editor, Ekberg will be responsible for overseeing the publication’s operations and development initiatives while ensuring the publication remains an essential source of news for the University of Iowa community. With a background in small and large publications as well as experience as the DI’s politics editor, Ekberg brings expertise in media management, audience engagement, and efficient storytelling techniques.

“I’m excited about the talent that we have in the newsroom as well as all the talent that is to come,” Ekberg said. “My priorities are to continue to lead people toward a common goal, while also making sure that everybody is getting what they want out of the experience.”

The shift occurs at a pivotal moment for student journalism. College newspapers around the country are adjusting to the rise of digital storytelling, shifting reader preferences, and financial constraints.

In recent years, the DI has effectively managed these changes by utilizing social media tactics and multimedia material to attract a wider audience. Executive Editor Martin-Trainor said she is excited to see what is to come for the DI and leaves with some advice.

“There are going to be items that we cover that are heavy, serious, and dark. It just all comes with the industry,” Martin-Trainor said. “But I’ve been really impressed at seeing how even amid this adversity, people are striving to build this community of support.”

Jason Brummond, the publisher of the DI, expressed his confidence in the new leadership the publication will have in the fall.

“In the last thirteen months, we had the caucus, the election, and obviously all the run-up to the election — I think her work on the voter guide and really elevating our ethics and politics section, which was already strong, to a new level this year, has been really impressive,” Brummond said.

The next executive editor will continue to build ties with the UI and the larger Iowa City community in addition to overseeing newsroom operation. Working together with local companies, student organizations, and journalism professors is crucial to the newspaper’s sustainability and relevance.

“I started my high school newspaper when I was 15 years old and then launched my journalism career. That has allowed me to shape what kind of journalist I wanted to be and what journalism means to me,” Ekberg said. “The DI is a learning opportunity. Even though we are an award-winning publication, this is a place where a lot of young journalists come to find their voice, and that’s something I want to continue.”