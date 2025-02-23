Coralville Costco workers move to unionize with Teamsters

Costco workers in Coralville have announced they are unionizing with Teamsters Local 238 and establishing a community coalition to hold management accountable.

According to a Friday press release, an unfair labor practice charge was filed against Costco last month, alleging the company had violated employees’ federal rights to distribute union literature in non-work areas.

The release states Iowa senator Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, is supporting the unionization at the Coralville Costco, adding workers deserve the freedom to organize without interference from management.

“I stand with these workers and the growing coalition fighting to ensure their voices are heard,” Wahls said in the release.

RELATED: UIHC workers present contract demands to Iowa regents

Jesse Case, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 238, said the Coralville employees are looking to join the 18,000 Costco workers nationwide who have already unionized with Teamsters.

“When good companies like Costco violate workers’ rights, it comes across as petty and unnecessary,” Case said in the release. “Johnson County residents won’t stand for union-busting in our community.”

Teamsters Local 238 represents workers across various professions and industries in Iowa. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents 1.3 million workers nationwide.