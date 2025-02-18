UIHC workers present contract demands to Iowa regents

Members of the University of Iowa Health Care workers union met with the Iowa Board of Regents bargaining team to begin negotiations for their 2025-27 contract. The UIHC chapter of the Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, Healthcare Minnesota demanded wage increases along with more benefits.

Meeting at the UI Pomerantz Family Pavilion, union workers called for a 14 percent wage increase, followed by 12 percent the next year, and more paid time off for illness and bereavement, improved working conditions, and other benefits. The board of regents’ bargaining team counteed with a proposal for a 3 percent wage increase and did not address the workers’ other demands during the first collective bargaining session on Friday, Feb. 14.

Emotions ran high as UIHC workers reached the portion of their presentation addressing the need for more time off for illness, injury, vacation, and bereavement. Linda Bramer, a social work specialist, fought back tears as she recounted taking time off last year to care for her son after he attempted to kill himself.

“That was one of the hardest times of my life,” Bramer said. “But I’m constantly worried about when I come back, what am I going to face?”

In addition to proposing changes to the sick time policy, the union also demanded workers receive 10 days of leave following the death of a close family member. Currently, they are allowed only three days, which nurse Kelsey DeWeese called insufficient, arguing it ultimately would not benefit patients.

“Three days is not adequate to even plan a funeral, let alone be prepared to come back and take care of patients that are potentially dying,” DeWeese said.

The union also called for increased differentials — additional hourly compensation — for employees working overnight shifts, serving as charge nurses overseeing their colleagues, and training new staff, among other responsibilities. Workers argued the current differentials fail to incentivize employees to take on these less desirable roles, contributing to ongoing staffing shortages at the hospital.

“We’re here for the reputation the university has shown people, and all we’re asking is to be compensated appropriately for what you’re asking us to do,” DeWeese said.

Additionally, several union members reported taking significant pay cuts to work at UIHC. Gabrielle Schneiderman said she took a $20,000 pay cut compared to her previous job, underscoring the need for wage increases.

“Every two years, we have to fight tooth and nail for the minimum raise,” Schneiderman said. “That’s not enough to keep up with market standards.”

In addition to wages the union said fall below average health care salaries in other Midwestern states, physician’s assistant Michele Whaylen, who reported taking a $40,000 pay cut compared to her previous job, highlighted the additional financial hardships UIHC workers face due to their employment.

“There’s the nickel and dime-ing with the parking, the increased cost in the cafeteria, increased cost of holding certifications,” Whaylen said. “That just doesn’t help.”

After the union concluded its presentation, Michael Galloway, chief negotiator for the board of regents, said the bargaining procss is limited due to state law passed in 2017 restricting negotiations to base wages, excluding benefits, leave policies, and other workplace conditions.

He also claimed that UIHC staff turnover has decreased 4 percent from last year and that UIHC has spent $30 million over the past 18 months, benefiting 3,600 union employees. A member of the union pointed out that this $30 million is less than 1 percent of UIHC’s $5.34 billion budget, but Galloway claimed that $30 million is still “a lot.”

“Nobody on this side of the table, and I hate to use that term because it should be collaborative, thinks you are not dealing with the hardest patients in the state,” Galloway said. “We understand that.”

While commending the union for their work, Galloway presented the board’s counteroffer of a 3 percent wage increase for each year of the two-year contract. The board of regents bargaining team then left the room as the workers’ union began its private session.

During the union’s presentation, several community members — many holding signs with supportive messages — attended, including Iowa City City Council candidate Oliver Weilein and Johnson County Supervisors Rod Sullivan and Mandi Remington.

Remington, who held a sign reading, “Healthcare workers deserve real raises,” said the union’s demands resonate with her personally, as she worked as a medical records clerk and guardianship specialist at UIHC for 18 years.

“After 18 years, I had to leave because I couldn’t make a living wage,” Remington said.

She said it is shameful UIHC workers are not properly compensated, emphasizing they are the ones doing the daily heavy lifting to uphold the reputation of UIHC and the UI, which she called the foundation of the Iowa City community. Remington also said she has personally known many hospital staff who have suffered due to decisions made by the board of regents.

“They have put up with a lot for very little,” Remington said.

The contract was not finalized during Friday’s bargaining session, but Chris Russell, the union’s internal organizer, indicated the proposed 3 percent increase was not adequate. The Union said negotiations will continue until March, at which time the contract must be ratified.

In an email statement to The Daily Iowan, Josh Lehman, senior communications director for the Iowa Board of Regents, emphasized this was only the first collective bargaining session.

“The board and the University of Iowa value the members of SEIU,” Lehman wrote. “The parties exchanged opening offers, and negotiations will now continue in accordance with Iowa law.”