Iowa City bars adjust to the rising popularity of Dry January

As participation in Dry January, a month-long challenge to abstain from alcohol, is on the rise, Iowa City businesses are adjusting to shifts in customer behavior. While alcohol sales dip, the trend highlights the health benefits of a sober month and encourages venues to cater to a changing market.

Dry January originated in the UK in 2016 as part of Alcohol Concern’s campaign to encourage conversations about alcohol consumption and inspire long-term behavior change.

Since then, participation has surged globally. University of Iowa researcher Paul Gilbert, an expert in alcohol-related behavior patterns, has noted that an uptick in drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic likely contributed to the growing popularity of Dry January in the U.S.

“Drinking is a really common coping strategy — maybe not always the healthiest — but we certainly know that people turn to things like food and alcohol, cigarettes, other substances as a way to deal with stress. So not surprising that we would see an uptick [during the pandemic],” Gilbert said. “But afterward, I think we saw a lot more interest in things like Dry January.”

Gilbert described himself as a fan of Dry January, emphasizing its role in encouraging people to take a more mindful and intentional approach to their alcohol consumption.

“Whether it’s January or any other time, I think it is a good practice to take a break and reassess the role of alcohol in your life,” Gilbert said.

According to a YouGov survey, 29 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 expressed interest in participating in Dry January this year, the highest percentage among all age groups. In Iowa City, home to an estimated 387 drinking establishments and a significant population of college students, bars and liquor stores are finding ways to adapt to the shift.

Chris Moore, general manager and longtime employee at John’s Grocery — an Iowa City staple known for its wide selection of beer, wine, and spirits — said the store typically experiences a slight dip in sales each January, a trend that has become more pronounced with the rising popularity of Dry January.

“The students being gone definitely hurts the first couple weeks of January, and even when they come back, our alcohol sales don’t necessarily jump back up,” Moore said. “I think a lot of people do participate in Dry January.”

However, Moore noted that as more young people embrace taking a break from drinking, many customers turn to the wide selection of nonalcoholic beer and wine options at John’s, which provide a similar experience without the alcohol.

“Our nonalcoholic sales continue throughout the year,” Moore said. “We have an entire section devoted towards nonalcoholic products that gets pull every month of the year [and] gets more pull in January for sure.”

Emily Salmonson, owner of The Green House, a plant-themed cocktail lounge in Iowa City, noted her business has seen a slight increase in sales this month, driven by the addition of a new nonalcoholic option on the menu.

“This is the first January where we’ve had THC seltzers that have come out, and we have noticed a little bit of pickup there,” Salmonson said.

In Iowa, THC-infused beverages became legal on July 1, 2024, under a new hemp law capping THC at 4 milligrams per serving and 10 milligrams per container with sales restricted to those 21 and older. Salmonson said these THC seltzers, as well as the lounge’s regular array of nonalcoholic kombucha beverages, offer customers participating in Dry January an alternative.

“Instead of getting a cocktail, sometimes people opt to have a [THC seltzer],” Salmonson said.