Candidates campaign for vacant IC City Council seat

Three candidates have risen to fill Andrew Dunn’s recently vacated Iowa City City Council seat, and each are campaigning to win Iowa City’s vote. In just a few short weeks, Iowa City residents in District C will be able to cast their votes in a primary election.

Sharon DeGraw, Ross Nusser, and Oliver Weilein are all campaigning and gathering support in hopes of being elected.

During the primary election, only residents of District C, which encompasses much of the northside neighborhood and reaches just past Interstate 80, will be eligible to vote. A second special election, which is any election that is not regularly scheduled, will be held a month later on March 4, where all Iowa City residents can vote.

After Dunn announced his resignation in October, the city council approved to host the special election in December to fill the vacancy. According to Iowa law, a vacancy among a council must be filled either by appointment or special election. However, since there are three candidates currently running, a primary election will also be held on Feb. 4.

According to meeting documents, the primary election along with the special election will cost $100,000 to organize.

Once elected, the chosen candidate will continue for the rest of former Councilor Dunn’s term, which ends on Jan. 3, 2028.

Josh Moe, a current councilor on the city council, shared concerns about a low-voter turnout for the election.

“We know that people have voter fatigue, or get voter fatigue, and we know that in off-cycle elections, people might not be paying attention, and that can be a challenge,” Moe said.

Nonetheless, Moe said he is looking forward to the election and is committed to working with the new council member.

“I’m committed to being a good coworker and colleague with whoever is elected, and I think that for the most part, our current city council is really respectful to each other, but disagrees. And I think we model democracy and sort of civic debate really well,” Moe said. “I hope that the person that gets selected continues to sort of follow through with that ethic.”

DeGraw, who is one of the three candidates, has experienced Iowa City as a student, professor, and resident. As a student at the University of Iowa, DeGraw earned an MFA in Book Arts from the Center for the Book, where she later taught.

In addition, DeGraw has also been an active part of the community as she serves on the Iowa City Historic Preservation Commission and was elected as co-chair of the Northside Neighborhood Steering Committee.

She said attending Iowa City City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission meetings, and speaking on behalf of Northside residents inspired her to run.

“I like to follow what’s going on in scientific invention, engineering, and where the future is going,” DeGraw said. “I get excited about that and want to see Iowa City blossom in an economy more so than it is already.”

DeGraw also spoke about her main priorities, which include advocating for affordable housing, women and vulnerable communities, and a vibrant, inclusive city that attracts both businesses and residents. She also wants to balance development with sustainability.

“I would be receptive to working with organizations should legislation come that can have adverse effects on vulnerable people,” DeGraw said.

Nusser, a real estate agent local to Iowa City, said he was prompted to enter the race due to his longtime ties in the community.

“I care so much about this community, and having the ability to serve the community helps me feel more connected within,” Nusser said.

Nusser expressed his passion for public service and involvement with nonprofits. He holds a position on the Housing Fellowship Board of Directors, which supports people’s search for housing, and serves as the board president for Community and Family Resources.

Community and Family Resources provides advocacy, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse, gambling addictions, and other mental health issues.

In addition, Nusser works with Successful Living, a nonprofit that helps adults with chronic mental illnesses.

If elected, Nusser said his top priority includes affordable housing, especially since the city’s upcoming process is to update the comprehensive plan.

“I envision the future of Iowa City as being strong regardless of whether or not I’m elected to city council,” Nusser said. “I envision playing a role in helping support Iowa City, helping support the organizations that help make Iowa City a wonderful place to live and thrive.”

The last candidate, Oliver Weilein, has been an active part of Iowa City for the past 10 years.

Weilein works with the Center for Worker Justice, the Iowa City Tenants Union, Public Space One, the Emma Goldman Clinic. Weilein also raises funds for the Shelter House, and volunteers at the Iowa Farm Sanctuary. He focuses on housing justice, immigrant justice, advocating for tenants dealing with abusive landlords, and helping families fight eviction.

“I think that the mood and the attitude is to really tackle housing and homelessness in a very transformational way — it’s the main reason why I decided to run because the current makeup of [the] council and the atmosphere in the city and county in general is people want to solve that issue,” Weilein said.

Weilein said he has continued to gain support and spread his message by door-knocking and reaching out to various communities, such as immigrant and LGBTQ+ communities.

If elected, Weilein will propose higher fees on vacancies, community land trusts, and right of first refusal laws to address housing affordability issues. He also stresses the importance of direct communication with unhoused individuals to advocate for their needs in city council.

“I think a candidacy like mine would strengthen and embolden working-class people, whether it be tenants, whether it be union and nonunion workers alike, to organize themselves and really advocate for themselves,” Weilein said.

All three candidates will continue to campaign up until the primary election on Feb. 4. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the special election.