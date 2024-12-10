IC City Council to hold election to replace Councilor Andrew Dunn’s seat

The Iowa City City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to hold an election to fill Councilor Andrew Dunn’s seat.

Back in October, Dunn announced he would be stepping down from his role as District C’s representative due to an increase in his own professional obligations that require him to continuously travel outside of Iowa City.

The city council also held a farewell ceremony for Dunn before the council meeting on Dec. 10.

Since then, the Iowa City City Council has been discussing solutions to fill the vacant seat.

According to Iowa law, a city council must fill a council vacancy by either appointment or special election.

At past City Council meetings, members leaned towards holding a special election, which is any election that is not regularly scheduled — it is usually held to fill a vacancy or for a public measure.

Moving forward, the special election will be held on March 4, 2025, with a primary election being needed if there are more than three candidates being set for Feb. 4, 2025.

According to meeting documents, it’ll cost $75,000 for the special election, plus an additional $25,000 for the primary election, if necessary.

In the primary election, all Iowa City residents would be eligible to vote; however, only residents of District C would be eligible to vote during the primary election.

The candidate chosen to fill the seat by the public will continue for the rest of Dunn’s term, which will end on Jan. 3, 2028.