Photos: 2025 Iowa Duals II

The no. 1 Iowa Women’s Wrestling team defeated Augustana College and no. 4 Grand Valley State University during Iowa Duals II at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday. The Hawkeyes entered the matches undefeated, following a win at National Duals in Cedar Falls.

Iowa began their dual with matches against Augustana College ending at 44-1 and all Hawkeyes winning their matches. Iowa continued with matches against Grand Valley State University, winning again, 35-7. Following the matchups, Iowa recognized their four seniors graduating from the program.

Iowa will continue their season at the 2025 College Duals in Albany, NY., on Saturday.