Photos: 2025 Iowa Duals II

Isabella Tisdale, Visuals Editor
January 20, 2025

The no. 1 Iowa Women’s Wrestling team defeated Augustana College and no. 4 Grand Valley State University during Iowa Duals II at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday. The Hawkeyes entered the matches undefeated, following a win at National Duals in Cedar Falls. 

 

Iowa began their dual with matches against Augustana College ending at 44-1 and all Hawkeyes winning their matches. Iowa continued with matches against Grand Valley State University, winning again, 35-7. Following the matchups, Iowa recognized their four seniors graduating from the program. 

 

Iowa will continue their season at the 2025 College Duals in Albany, NY., on Saturday.

 

sequencedIowadualsII_0001
Isabella Tisdale
The Iowa Women’s wrestling team walks out of the tunnel during a Iowa Duals II at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2024. Iowa defeated Augustana College and no. 4 Grand Valley State, 44-1 and 35-7, respectively.

