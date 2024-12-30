Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl head coach-coordinator conference

A press conference for the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl was held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville Tenn., on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Head coaches Kirk Ferentz and Eliah Drinkwitz, as well as both teams’ defensive and offensive coordinators, spoke about the game and answered questions from the media.

After appearing in three bowl games as head coach at Western Michigan, First-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester will attend his fourth career bowl game as a Hawkeye. Lester spoke about Reece Vander Zee’s anticipated bowl action and the potential he has seen in redshirt freshman KJ Parker.

“KJ Parker is a guy who redshirted who has a ton of reps, which I was excited to watch him out there,” Lester said. “It’s been fun to watch him out there.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Missouri Tigers will compete in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Monday, Dec. 30.