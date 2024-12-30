The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl head coach-coordinator conference

Emma Calabro and Cody Blissett
December 30, 2024

A press conference for the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl was held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville Tenn., on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Head coaches Kirk Ferentz and Eliah Drinkwitz, as well as both teams’ defensive and offensive coordinators, spoke about the game and answered questions from the media.

After appearing in three bowl games as head coach at Western Michigan, First-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester will attend his fourth career bowl game as a Hawkeye. Lester spoke about Reece Vander Zee’s anticipated bowl action and the potential he has seen in redshirt freshman KJ Parker.

“KJ Parker is a guy who redshirted who has a ton of reps, which I was excited to watch him out there,” Lester said. “It’s been fun to watch him out there.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Missouri Tigers will compete in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Monday, Dec. 30.

2024_12_29_MusicCityPresser_CB_EC_0001
Emma Calabro
An event worker hands a reporter a microphone during a press conference in the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Head coaches Kirk Ferentz and Eliah Drinkwitz, as well as both team's defensive and offensive coordinators, spoke about the game and answered questions from the media. The Iowa Hawkeyes and Missouri Tigers will face off in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Monday, Dec. 30, at Nissan Stadium.

