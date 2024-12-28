Photos: 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl Missouri football practice

Missouri held a practice at the Multipurpose Facility at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday. The No. 23 Missouri Tigers will close their season with their 38th bowl appearance. Facing the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2010 after a 27-24 loss at the Insight Bowl in Tempe, Arizona.

Like Iowa, Missouri will be down multiple key players in the upcoming game. With both Wide receiver Luther Burden III and offensive lineman Armand Membou opting out of play in preparation for the NFL draft, Missouri’s offense plans to fill in with wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and right tackle Mitchell Walters.

Missouri will play Iowa in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Monday, Dec. 30, at 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.