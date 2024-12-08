Review | Riverside Theater puts its spin on a holiday classic

I shuffled in with the crowd, eager to find my seat. Everyone chattered quietly as we waited for the production to start. The stage was set with a piano, a few microphones, and a large table with miscellaneous objects strewn about in the center.

After a few minutes, the lights began to dim, and the audience slowly quieted down. One by one, the cast — all dressed in 1940s clothing — entered the stage. They began chatting and milling about, just as one announced, “Five minutes to air!”

While many have seen the film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” few have seen a production like this. Instead of having large set changes and elaborate costumes, this play decided to take another route. Reminiscent of the 1940s, this performance utilizes a radio play format to tell the classic story.

George Bailey, a man who’s dreamed of traveling the world and experiencing different cultures, continues to be tied down to his small town throughout his life. Married to Mary Hatch and the father of four children, George operates the Bailey Building and Loan in Bedford Falls.

At his wit’s end and out of options, he contemplates taking his own life — on Christmas! Thankfully, an angel is looking out for him. Clarence, hoping to earn his wings, shows George what life would be like if he had never been born. This classic tale has been revisited countless times since its 1946 release.

“The show tells the classic tale of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ through five actors living their lives in the 1940s, coming together to do a radio broadcast,” Allison Meyer, who plays Mary Hatch and Sally Applewhite among others, said. “Audiences will see five actors and actresses playing many different parts, and they may see some underlying relationships between these actors as we interact together.”

Since this play strays so far from the typical show, the production process also had to be different.

“We are focusing a lot more on the character’s voice, so each character’s voice and mannerisms are very different because one actor could play five or more characters in the show,” explains Meyer. “We want it to be very apparent which character is speaking, and all the actors are also doing some sort of instrument or musical thing throughout the show.”

All the hard work that went into crafting these voices paid off — each character was rich and drastically different from one another, highlighting the talent of these actors. With only five people on stage and dozens of parts to play, each actor skillfully switched between voices at the drop of a hat.

Coupled with the impressive voices, the Foley, or sound effect, work set this show apart. The clinking of glasses, slamming of doors, and even the sound of two characters fighting are all done with props held up to a microphone.

“We spent some extra time exploring different items and what sounds they might make, so hopefully the audience can see the magic behind the scenes,” Meyer said. “A lot of thought went into [it].”

The sound effects really tied the whole experience together. From George Bailey falling into the ice all the way to Clarence getting his wings, there’s a sound effect to accompany every event.

While the mode of storytelling might be different, the story is as classic as ever. The sound effects coupled with the stellar voice acting truly does the original film justice. “It’s a Wonderful Life” has captivated audiences for generations and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.