Review | Iowa City Community Theater premiers ‘39 Steps’ at The James Theater

Based on a novel by John Buchan and a film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, this story has no shortage of adaptations. From print to the big screen and now to the stage, The James Theater is now showing the two-time Tony-winning play “39 Steps.”

With a complex script and small cast, the Iowa City Community Theater flexed a great deal of skill in this performance. With four actors playing over 150 characters, “39 Steps” is a fast-paced and humorous performance sure to keep you on your toes.

The show starts as Richard Hannay, played by Greg Tucker, begins his humorous monologue. Tucker’s delivery is great and gives the tongue-in-cheek dialogue a life of its own. We quickly get a sense of Hannay’s character through the dialogue but also with the help of Tucker’s acting.

Though the cast only contains 4 actors, the stage feels filled by Tucker, Erin Mills, Jen Brown, and Audrey Doyle. The actors can successfully fill the stage with their presence and their over-the-top characters.

Mills, portraying Annabella Schmidt, is funny and all over the place in the best way possible. Annabella is on the run from two henchmen and looks to Hannay for help. Annabella is chaotic and over-the-top, and Mills shows that perfectly with humor and theatricality.

The cast and script do an amazing job of keeping the mystery and anticipation while remaining humorous and lighthearted. This play does a great job of not taking itself too seriously but remaining enjoyable for the audience.

After coming to a shocking realization about the woman he is with, Hannay finds himself not only alone but framed for a crime he did not commit. Hannay must use his wits and stay on his feet while he navigates the mystery that unfolds before him.

Hannay finds himself swept up in a whirlwind of danger and excitement as he continues traveling. Meeting many people along the way, Hannay makes enemies and allies while he learns who to trust and who not to trust.

On the road, while hiding out from the authorities, Hannay busies himself with more than a few women who fall victim to his charm. There is no shortage of romance in his play due to Hannay’s talent for flirting with every woman he comes across.

Riddled with tension in every meaning of the word. Hannay finds himself on the run from the police and jilted husbands as the story ensues. Hannay, though finding himself in dire circumstances, has trouble not falling in love with a mysterious woman everywhere he goes.

Brown and Boyle show their impeccable skills and flexibility through their ability to play such a wide variety of characters. From housemaids, Irish farmers, police officers, and salesmen (just to name a few). Brown and Boyle seamlessly play every role they are given with great humor and versatility. It is wonderful to watch and quite impressive to see such characters pulled from two people.

The script and physical elements have the crowd laughing out loud while Hannay uses humor and lightheartedness as a means of survival.

Almost as a love letter to Hitchcock himself, “39 Steps” features easter eggs with the director’s past accompaniments and an homage to his humor and mysteries. With a satisfying ending and a plot to keep you on your toes throughout. If you are a fan of Hitchcock, this is a play that you do not want to miss out on.