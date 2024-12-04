Opinion | Time is almost up: how the next four years will shape Earth’s future

Four years. Two hundred twenty-nine days.

That is how much time we have left to reverse the drastic effects of global warming. With an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius to the Earth’s temperature looming, now is the time to stop further damage from occurring.

It is important to note that we are already living in a climate emergency, even before we reach this tipping point. We’ve already witnessed devastating droughts in places like California and sub-Saharan Africa, rising sea levels threatening coastal cities, and more frequent and intense weather events, from hurricanes in the Atlantic to wildfires in the West.

If this trend continues and the global temperature rises as expected, the Earth will experience even more catastrophic effects: the melting of polar ice caps, the displacement of millions of people due to rising waters, mass crop failures, ecosystem collapse, and much more.

EARTHDAY.ORG president Kathleen Rogers said, “We are at a pivotal moment in history, where the decisions we make will determine the kind of world we live in — not just for future generations, but for ourselves. Every fraction of a degree matters.”

To combat the crisis, the Paris Climate Agreement was established in 2015, identifying this threat to Earth and codifying rules and regulations on greenhouse emissions. The treaty recognized 1.5 degrees as the threshold to stay under. Greenhouse gas emissions must peak before 2025 and decline 43 percent by 2030.

The United States, as one of the largest historical emitters of greenhouse gases, has played a significant role in this crisis. Over the last century, it has been responsible for some of the highest carbon emissions, both through its consumption of fossil fuels and its industrial practices. In 2022, in the U.S alone, emissions totaled 6,343 million metric tons, making it essential for the country to cut back on fossil fuels.

However, Donald Trump’s re-election over this four-year period may threaten this goal.

As president, Trump’s administration not only withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement in 2017 but also rolled back numerous environmental protections. Under the agreement, the U.S said it would cut back at least 26 percent on emissions. But during Trump’s presidency, America was on track for only a 17 percent decrease.

The next four years are critical. But the alleged plan of action for Trump’s new administration will not be enough and will ultimately be counterproductive.

On his campaign trail, he pledged to fill the market with cheap energy, in hopes to lower grocery costs and the cost of living. And from day one, he has promised to increase gas and oil drilling. Previously, Trump’s administration proposed defunding the Environmental Protection Agency and neighboring organizations. Trump himself has stated that the EPA has been “killing” private sector jobs and stifling economic growth, flooding his campaign with misinformation.

Recently, the former president nominated Chris Wright as his energy secretary — a strong advocate for oil and gas development and a fossil fuel executive. Wright’s track record of opposing environmental policies, mixed with Trump’s past of calling climate change a hoax, is concerning.

It is true that fossil fuel usage and production boost the American economy, which is a major part of Trump’s campaign. But short-term economic gain cannot come at the expense of our collective future.

We are talking about the health and stability of the planet — a future that should not be up for political debate. Trump’s next four years as president will determine whether the country will step up to the challenge or prioritize fossil fuel interests over the survival of the planet.

The science is clear: Burning more fossil fuels, expanding extraction, and weakening climate protections will only accelerate the destruction of our planet. Yet, there is still hope.

Pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement wasn’t the end of the matter, and Rogers agrees.

“It’s not all about federal governments,” she said. “Localized governments, too, have a major role to play in this regard, and they are already stepping up all over the world, promoting renewable energy for their communities.”