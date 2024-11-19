Hawks in the NBA | Nov. 12-18

Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings split their four games last week and stayed put at the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Kings’ 127-104 home win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday saw the third-year forward log 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one block on 7-of-11 shooting and a team-high 25 plus-minus.

Murray’s 14-point, 10-rebound double-double — along with two assists, one steal, and one block on 6-of-15 shooting in 45 minutes played — wasn’t enough to overcome the Minnesota Timberwolves, though, suffering the 130-126 road loss in overtime on Friday.

Sacramento traveled to Utah for a matchup with the Jazz the following night. Despite his sub-par performance of five points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal on 2-of-6 shooting in 39 minutes played, the Kings marched to the 121-117 win.

Murray’s night was cut short as he fouled out in 22 minutes in the 109-108 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He exited the game with seven points, seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

In 15 games thus far into the season, Murray is averaging 12.8 points, eight rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 43 percent shooting from the field, 29.9 percent from deep, and 85.7 percent from the line in 36.7 minutes.

Kris Murray

The Portland Trail Blazers were given some grace with a three-day break in the middle of the week after a set of back-to-back road wins against the Timberwolves.

Forward Kris Murray didn’t see the floor in the 122-108 win on Tuesday but logged six points, four rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 20 minutes in the 106-98 win on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers got plenty of rest before their matchup versus the Hawks on Saturday, where they took the 114-110 victory. The Murray twin produced another six-point outing along with two rebounds and a block in eight minutes of play.

Kris is averaging 4.3 points and 2.6 rebounds on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from three on 13.4 minutes played in 13 games played. Despite holding a solid 6-8 record, not ideal but certainly improved from last season, the Trail Blazers sit 13th in the Western Conference.

Luka Garza

Center Luka Garza didn’t appear in any of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ four games last week. He continues to be a reserve player waiting for an opportunity after signing a two-year deal in the offseason.

The Timberwolves split the four games and sit at the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings with an 8-6 record.