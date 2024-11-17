Swisher teen killed in fiery crash on I-380 Saturday

Just after midnight on Saturday, a 17-year-old was killed in a car crash on I-380 Southbound, near mile-marker 5.

The victim has been identified as Kaden Blair, a resident of Swisher. Blair was a graduate of Prairie High School and enrolled on the pre-med track at the University of Iowa, according to a GoFundMe started after the crash.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $11,000 as of Sunday morning.

According to the crash report, a 2013 Hyundai Azera, driven by Blair, went off the road and struck a concrete barrier at 12:36 a.m. The vehicle then caught on fire and Blair was ejected, according to the report.

Blair was transported to UI Health Care where he later died of his injuries. The accident remains under investigation with the Iowa State Patrol.