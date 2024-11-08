Charges filed in fatal Iowa City cycling collision

Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith announced Friday that charges have been filed in connection with the collision that killed Ashlee Hopkins during a Sept. 15 organized bicycle ride in Iowa City.

A press release from the Iowa City Police Department states that 77-year-old Ok Soon Lee of Iowa City is charged with failure to maintain control, speeding 6-10 miles over the speed limit, and failure to drive on the right-hand side of the roadway. According to Iowa Code, all charges are traffic violations.

“While the damage caused by the Defendant’s conduct is immeasurable, given the facts of this case there is no probable cause for a higher level of charge,” Zimmermann Smith states in the release.

Ashlee Hopkins, 41, died on Sept. 23 from injuries she sustained after she was struck head-on by a minivan while participating in the Iowa City-area Farm Cycle on Rohret Road on Sept. 15.

According to Friday’s press release, the Iowa City Police Department conducted a thorough investigation of the collision, reviewing Lee’s medical records, vehicle condition, and a forensic analysis of her cell phone, and found no evidence of intoxication or cell phone use.

The release stated there is also no indication that Lee intentionally engaged in conduct that reflected a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others.

Each charge carries a potential penalty of up to 30 days in jail under Iowa Code. Additionally, failure to drive on the right that results in death may lead to a $1,000 fine, a license suspension of up to 180 days, or both. The remaining charges carry fines ranging from $105 to $855.

Lee’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6, the release states.