Press Box Banter | Iowa’s basketball teams start season off strong, undefeated

Iowa men’s basketball will take on Washington State Friday, November 15 with a 3-0 record. Iowa women’s basketball defeated Toledo State on Wednesday, putting them at 3-0 record as well.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On this episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics and make predictions for upcoming games.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Brad Schultz and Colin Votzemyer and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on November 14.