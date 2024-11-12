UI Dance Marathon raises over $250,000 for pediatric cancer patients

Countless cowbells were struck, sounds filling up the main lounge of the University of Iowa’s Iowa Memorial Union as students raised money, marking one step closer to a cure for pediatric cancer.

UI Dance Marathon, or UIDM, held its 24-hour fundraising event, Day to DM, from 9 p.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fundraiser aimed to raise money to support pediatric cancer patients on level 11 of the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, bringing in over $250,000.

Throughout the day, a variety of events and activities occurred in the Iowa Memorial Union, including a pilates class, a pillowcase party, and fundraising seminars for dancers to learn different techniques.

Fourth-year UI student and event participant Kristen Schlawin said the main lounge was the place to be on Tuesday, as students were always coming and going, even if they only had 10 minutes between classes.

“It’s one of my favorite things to see people just stop by,” she said. “I think it’s the idea that people keep coming back. It’s just fun.”

Schlawin said Day to DM is one of her favorite days of the year.

“I think Day to DM is really important because it just creates a culture of everybody supporting such a good cause,” she said. “It’s so many people who are passionate about what they do, and you get to see them all really shine and fundraise.”

Around the perimeter of the Iowa Memorial Union Main Lounge, fundraising, merch, and information tables were set up for people to check out throughout the day. One of those tables belonged to the UI chapter A Moment of Magic, a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life of vulnerable and underserved children.

A Moment of Magic UI chapter President Amie Cai explained that A Moment of Magic and UIDM often work closely together, serving many of the same children.

“We both provide volunteers to do work with the pediatric community,” she said. “We will often partner with them and bring our character volunteers to the big event or other events that they have and spend time with the families and the kids.”

Though Cai is not a member of UIDM herself, she said Day to DM unifies volunteers to raise money for pediatric cancer research and care.

“It unites the volunteer community to push for the fundraising that empowers Dance Marathon to bring the services, the research and the prospective improvement to pediatric cancer and child healthcare,” she said. “It’s also a great way to help new dancers get a better feel of what being in Dance Marathon is like.”

At 8 p.m., all UIDM members geared up for “Power Hour,” the final fundraising push of the night before the big tote board reveal at 9 p.m. announced how much money had been raised. Students spent the hour frantically messaging individuals and posting on social media, asking people to donate to the cause.

Once 9 p.m. hit, UIDM Executive Director Anna Bright invited all members to sit on the floor in front of the stage, sharing the recorded and edited recap video of the previous 24 hours.

Following the video, the microphone was passed around, and members shared some of their favorite moments from the day, such as spending time with a therapy dog, playing minute-to-win-it games, and listening to a patient’s family give a speech.

UIDM Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Director Hailey Uemura then took the microphone for the most anticipated part of the day — the tote board reveal.

“All of your efforts made this long day one to remember,” she said.

The big reveal was accompanied by teary-eyed members hugging each other and cheering to celebrate their hard work.

“This is a number that represents hope, it represents purpose, and represents our promise to these kids and families that they’re not alone,” Uemura said.