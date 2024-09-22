UIHC plans new cancer-focused research facility

University of Iowa Health Care recently gained approval from the Iowa Board of Regents to proceed with planning a new cancer-focused research facility.

The need for the new building from a lack of space as UIHC tries to expand cancer-related research, according to an article released by Iowa Now.

As of now, clinical cancer care is being supported at the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, Iowa’s only National Cancer Institute-designated center. Other cancer services and forms of support are being performed in several buildings between UIHC and the Carver College of Medicine, but the space is limited.

“The Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of the nation’s finest, and this new state-of-the-art cancer research center will continue to enhance and improve UI’s efforts in cancer research,” Iowa Board of Regents President Sherry Bates said on approving the new building. “They need additional space to continue the great and important work that they do, and I’m thrilled that UI is moving forward with this much-needed project that will impact the lives of so many people.”

According to an annual report done by Iowa Cancer Registry, Iowa has both the second highest and fastest growing rate of new cancers in the U.S., as of 2024.

The Iowa Cancer Registry also found that alcohol consumption is a major contributor to these heightened numbers. Additional studies have discovered that Iowa ranked fourth for most binge drinking in the nation in 2022, along with ranking the fourth highest for instances of alcohol-related cancers in the U.S.

The registry estimates that 21,000 Iowans will be diagnosed with cancer this year, along with 6,100 estimated deaths.

Director of the Cancer Biology Graduate Program Adam Dupuy said he and his research group primarily focus on the changes in DNA associated with cancer initiation, progression, treatment response, and metastasis, which is when cancer cells spread to other parts of the body.

His research group also collaborates with other research groups in the program to conduct further research on cancer, which involves examining immunology, genetics, and endocrinology, among other topics.

“This new building is an opportunity to bring together faculty from all over campus, from all the various colleges to work together side-by-side in one facility, which is really something we haven’t had enough of to date. It would be a really tremendous opportunity to grow our cancer center,” Dupuy said.

As an active researcher, Dupuy shared his firsthand experience of the need for more cancer-focused research spaces and the struggle he’s faced.

“It’s hard for an institution that’s the size of ours to really cover all of those topics. We don’t really have enough faculty. We really have a critical need to recruit more faculty in particular areas,” Dupuy says. “[The building] would be a key development to help our cancer center grow, but we are maxed out.”

A formal space analysis will be conducted over the span of the next few months.

“This project will allow UIHC to remain competitive in both recruitment and retention of world-class faculty, staff, and trainees,” Denise Jamieson, dean of the Carver College of Medicine, said in a release statement on the future building.