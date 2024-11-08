One-on-one with Iowa wide receiver Jacob Gill

The Daily Iowan: Tell me about your background

Jacob Gill: My mom’s from New Jersey, my dad’s from New York. I have one brother, he plays at Fayetteville State for basketball.

Do you have any background in other sports besides basketball?

I played a little basketball. AAU a little bit until I was in eighth grade. I ran track a little bit to keep my body right for football. Never really competed, but I did some track.

Can’t help but notice the chain. Was five your number before you got to Iowa?

Five was, yeah.

Any significance?

It’s the number I’ve been sticking with since eighth grade. It was the last number my grandmother saw me play in before she passed. She’s pretty meaningful to me.

What’s your favorite part about Iowa so far?

I would say just the guys on the team. They’ve been a great bunch of guys, a great group of guys. Just hanging out with them has been awesome. The food has been pretty good, too.

What’s your favorite food spot in Iowa City?

I’d say Estela’s. It’s a hotspot on the team. A lot of the guys like it, they put me on to it. It reminds me of Chipotle a little bit.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz on Gill:

“He’s come in and worked hard. He was not a household name at his last school. He’s tremendously attentive, very detailed in his work, his preparation, and he practices every day and practices hard. So there’s a lot of value in that, and that’s true at every position. Just being reliable, dependable, so the quarterback can really count on you being there.”

Iowa quarterback Brendan Sullivan on Gill:

“Just being a leader in that wide receiver room. A young room that has a bunch of potential, and just showing them the right way. He came in camp and he was blocking his butt off from day one. Just being able to see that as a young receiver helps that room tremendously.”