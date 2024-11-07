Police seek public’s help in investigation of fire at Iowa City High School

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa City Police Department and Fire Department responded to a white van that caught fire in the parking lot of City High School.

According to a Thursday press release, the Iowa City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual related to a fire investigation. Police are hoping to speak with the individual shown in the photo attached to the press release and the video clip linked by the department.

According to a letter sent by Principal John Bacon to City High families and staff, the white van is private property, not a school district vehicle. Bacon also wrote that there was no indication the fire was meant to cause harm to the school.

Bacon indicated that the vehicle remained in the parking lot until Monday morning when it could be investigated by the fire marshal. After the investigation, the vehicle was towed.

“I wanted to send communication because it is quite an unusual site right behind the school,” Bacon wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cade Burma at [email protected], and Iowa City Area Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anonymity is guaranteed, and individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identities to collect a reward.