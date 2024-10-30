Woman charged for stabbing two victims at The Haven, including a pregnant woman

Lacey Bode, 35, has been arrested in connection to a stabbing Sunday at The Haven, which left a pregnant woman and another victim injured.

According to the criminal complaint, Iowa City Police officers were notified of the stabbing just before 1:30 a.m. By that time, the two victims, including a woman who is six months pregnant, were on their way to the hospital, and the suspect had fled.

Police interviewed the two victims at the hospital. The pregnant woman said she tried to walk behind the bar inside The Haven when Bode began to push her. The victim told Bode not to touch her because she is pregnant, at which time Bode pulled out a knife and began stabbing the pregnant victim, who sustained a cut to her stomach.

Another woman inserted herself between Bode and the pregnant victim. During an ensuing scuffle, the second victim sustained a cut to her leg and another cut to her face, which required stitches.

Police later identified and interviewed Bode. According to the criminal complaint, Bode placed herself at the scene and admitted there was an altercation. Bode told officers she did not fear for her life during the fight.

Bode was arrested and remains in Johnson County Jail, facing the following charges:

Going armed with intent, a class D felony

Assault while displaying a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person, a class D felony

Two charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, a class D felony

Assault using or displaying a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor

Her bond for the six charges totals to $51,000.