Nationally recognized poll shows Harris leading Trump in Iowa

This is a developing story check back for updates.

The nationally recognized Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll found that Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by three percentage points among likely voters in its final poll before the Nov. 5 election, within the poll’s margin of error.

Harris is leading with 47 percent and Trump with 44, showing massive momentum for Harris in the deep-red state after her predecessor President Joe Biden was trailing Trump by 18 points in a June edition of the poll. A September edition of the poll found that Harris was trailing Trump by just four points.

The poll results come just days before a high-stakes election where key battleground states are in a dead heat and nationally Harris leads by a small margin.

Despite not campaigning in the state as the candidates and their surrogates focus exclusively on seven key battleground states, a Harris win in the state would be surprising considering Iowa’s swing to the right since 2016.

Formerly considered a swing state because of its large independent voting block — which makes up about a third of the electorate — Harris’ surge is largely due to support from women in the state, with whom she has a 28-point lead over Trump. This large lead over Trump has grown since the September iteration of the poll found just a five-point lead among independent women.

Independent voters were a large part of Trump’s strength in previous Iowa polls, but now seem to be breaking for Harris. The Iowa poll found that independent voters who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 now favor Harris 46 to 39 percent, a seven-point lead. However, Trump is favored among independent men by 10 points.

Harris also boasts a 19-point lead among older voters, the age demographic most likely to vote.

The poll, conducted by Ann Selzer the president of Selzer & Co., is famously accurate having predicted Trump’s wins in the state in 2016 and 2020, and Obama’s victory in the state in 2012 and 2008 all within a percentage point.

The poll surveyed 808 likely Iowa voters with a margin of error of 3.4 percent.