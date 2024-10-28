The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Iowa City Police seek public’s help after stabbing at The Haven

Victims described the attacker as a white woman, approximately 30-years-old, with short blonde hair.
Emma Jane, News Reporter
October 28, 2024
Cody Blissett
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Iowa City Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 1:30 a.m Sunday and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant. 

According to a Monday press release, two victims were stabbed inside The Haven, formerly a hookah bar called H Bar, located at 220 S Van Buren St.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and described the attacker as a white woman approximately 30-years-old with short blonde hair. 

Iowa City Police are asking those in the area with security cameras to review their footage. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Alec Fjelstul at [email protected], or call the department.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this incident. All tips are confidential, with guaranteed anonymity, and individuals can collect the reward without revealing their identity.

