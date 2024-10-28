Iowa City Police seek public’s help after stabbing at The Haven

Iowa City Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 1:30 a.m Sunday and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant.

According to a Monday press release, two victims were stabbed inside The Haven, formerly a hookah bar called H Bar, located at 220 S Van Buren St.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries and described the attacker as a white woman approximately 30-years-old with short blonde hair.

Iowa City Police are asking those in the area with security cameras to review their footage. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Alec Fjelstul at [email protected], or call the department.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this incident. All tips are confidential, with guaranteed anonymity, and individuals can collect the reward without revealing their identity.