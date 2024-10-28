The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Mother and teen taken into custody after alleged stabbing at Dubuque St. Casey’s

A 16-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a Casey’s employee Saturday during a dispute over an alleged debt, and her mother, who was present, now faces charges of robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Emma Jane, News Reporter
October 28, 2024
Cody Blissett
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

A 16-year-old girl and her mother were taken into custody Saturday afternoon after the teenager allegedly stabbed a Casey’s General Store employee while her mother was present.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m at the 204 N. Dubuque St. location.

According to the criminal complaint, Lametry Hall, 43, met her daughter at the store to confront the employee over an alleged $200 debt owed to the daughter. A fight broke out between the teenager and the employee, during which the daughter pulled out a knife and began stabbing him.

The report states that the employee was able to flee to the kitchen area of the store, at which time Hall followed and continued to confront him about the debt owed.

Both were taken into custody and Hall faces one charge of second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor. Due to her age, the charges against the daughter are not publicly available.

The status of the victim was not released.

