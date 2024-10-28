Mother and teen taken into custody after alleged stabbing at Dubuque St. Casey’s

A 16-year-old girl and her mother were taken into custody Saturday afternoon after the teenager allegedly stabbed a Casey’s General Store employee while her mother was present.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m at the 204 N. Dubuque St. location.

According to the criminal complaint, Lametry Hall, 43, met her daughter at the store to confront the employee over an alleged $200 debt owed to the daughter. A fight broke out between the teenager and the employee, during which the daughter pulled out a knife and began stabbing him.

Related: Woman arrested for stabbing near Iowa City airport

The report states that the employee was able to flee to the kitchen area of the store, at which time Hall followed and continued to confront him about the debt owed.

Both were taken into custody and Hall faces one charge of second-degree robbery, a class C felony, and one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a simple misdemeanor. Due to her age, the charges against the daughter are not publicly available.

The status of the victim was not released.