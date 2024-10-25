The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: Local Politicians Discuss Affordable Housing

Residents of Johnson County met with candidates and elected officials at a roundtable discussion to examine housing issues in the county.
Kayla Smith, DITV News
October 25, 2024
