The faces making Hawkeye Homecoming happen

As you walk through the University of Iowa in October, the leaves are shifting from green to a burning red, the air has a crisp freshness, and the Hawkeye spirit echoes in everyone who passes by. From the black and gold flags that line the streets to the energy that buzzes in both students and the community, you know it’s Homecoming season.

While everyone enjoys the pandemonium of events that fill the week, from the fun-filled parade to the exhilarating rounds of Bingo to the classic football game, not many people know who is behind those events.

The Homecoming Council is a group of students from various backgrounds that come together each year for a whirlwind week filled with student engagement, decorations, and fun.

Co-executive directors Abbie Townsend and Matt McDonnell began work in December to create a team with different focuses, working to strategize and execute the perfect Homecoming.

“The work that I do is to create Homecoming,” McDonnell said. “I do my best to stay organized, be creative, be flexible, and open to new ideas. Really, what I want is success for the week and the broader university impact. Everything that I do, I try to make sure we’re on track to do just that.”

Townsend’s position is centered around management, communication, and collaboration. She works to feature everyone’s skill sets and ensure they are all heard and actively involved in the production of Homecoming.

“Coming to Iowa, I wanted to feel that sense of community, and that’s what homecoming has brought to me,” Townsend said. “It’s amazing to collaborate with students, faculty, alumni, and all parts of the community. I love to see that Hawkeye spirit in full swing and bring that sense of community to the entire university.”

McDonnell, an executive director for the Homecoming Council for two years now, is motivated to provide the best experience for students, alumni, and faculty during Homecoming Week.

“Being the executive director is kind of everything,” McDonnell said. “You start with just ideas. It’s all about setting the course for where you want to take the organization. You really get to see from a wide-angle lens the entirety of Homecoming and see it come together.”

Townsend emphasized the importance of working with a team and collaborating with those on the Council and those in the community to create a strong series of events and ensure everyone can get involved.

“This is not a one-person effort,” Townsend said. “It’s really a team of collaboration, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without the rest of my team. I’m really grateful for them, and they make my job so much easier.”

Among the leadership in the Homecoming Council are Vice President of Events Nicola De Jager and Vice President of Engagement Keagan Kirkpatrick. Their work revolves around the participation of students on campus, as well as individuals in the community.

“If you look around Iowa City, you know something’s happening because there’s Iowa decorations everywhere,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re just making sure people are having a good time, making sure people know it’s Homecoming week. It’s for alumni, it’s for students, it’s for faculty, it’s for everyone.”

Both Kirkpatrick and De Jager began their work on the Homecoming Council as first-year volunteers for the annual 5K marathon and the parade. They enjoyed being involved and experiencing the community that came along with the events. Now, in their third years at the UI, Kirkpatrick and De Jager have found friendships and enjoyment in the Homecoming Council and their work.

“I think it’s really cool that we’re able to be involved in planning and executing events that everyone can go to and that has so much visibility at the university,” De Jager said. “It’s really cool to see the community being involved and getting to see how your hard work is actually impacting people.”

Kirkpatrick’s role as vice president of engagement focuses on decorations, scholarships, and the royalty court. She works with a team to bring in students from all classes and connect them with the community that Homecoming can provide.

“I think the work that I do helps get as many people involved as possible to make it bigger and better every single year,” Kirkpatrick said. “You look out across Iowa City and know that you did this. It’s really cool to see the community come together as a whole to put together this event.”

Additionally, as vice president of events, De Jager focuses on planning and carrying out events like the blood drive and the parade. She and her team strive to create events that involve as many students, faculty, and alumni as possible.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize homecoming is all student-run,” De Jager said. “It’s really cool to be a part of an organization that puts on this huge week for students and community members, faculty, and alumni. My favorite part is planning the parade because it’s really cool to see all your work come to fruition like that.”

Homecoming is an important season for everyone for a wide range of reasons. Whether it be connecting over the collectible buttons celebrating their 100th anniversary this year or gathering together to watch a breathtaking concert, students, faculty, and alumni are all part of one family this time of year.

“Homecoming has been a really good opportunity to realize how many cool things people do and how big the school really is,” McDonnell said. “I like to keep that in check for myself and understand that what I’m doing is just a piece of the bigger puzzle. This isn’t my university — it’s our university, and I get to be a small part of that.”

For people of all ages, Homecoming is special because of the traditions and community that come with it. The energy on campus is full of light from everyone who walks by because of the spirit of the Hawkeyes.

“You feel really at home when you step onto campus because everyone is so friendly and wants you to fit in. It doesn’t feel like it’s a big school,” Kirkpatrick said. “It feels like a family here, and having Homecoming to come together and show what the university means to them is so special.”

Townsend noted the importance of community to everyone involved. Although only a student organization, the Homecoming Council is at the heart of the events that are so special to countless individuals in Iowa and beyond.

“We are all student-run and are really proud of the work we do,” De Jager said. “We have a relatively small council compared to other universities, so everyone is really putting in a lot of time and effort. I really want to make sure people are being recognized for the hard work they do.”