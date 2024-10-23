Hannah Stuelke, Kid Captain Haidyn Ulrich team up for blood drive

With a national blood shortage affecting hospitals across the country, Iowa students and staff have rallied to increase blood donations.

Through a partnership with Abbot, a global healthcare company, the We Give Blood Drive initiative invites Big Ten schools to compete, finding which student population can donate the most blood. While the Iowa Memorial Union hosted a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 23, the competition itself lasts until Dec. 6. Those who donate have a chance to win tickets to the Big Ten championship football game.

Hawkeye women’s basketball forward Hannah Stuelke highlighted the importance of giving back, especially during the national shortage.

“Giving blood is really important,” she said. “We’re having a blood shortage right now across the U.S. I would give blood right now, but I have to play basketball, so I’ll try to give after the season. Just giving blood one time can save lives, and I think that’s super cool.”

Stuelke emphasized how competition can unite people for something bigger.

“I think whenever you’re competing, especially with basketball, and we’ve got a competition going on here, it’s special,” she said. “Competition brings people together for greater causes, and I think that the Big Ten and Abbot have done a great job facilitating this and facilitating the competition.”

Kid Captain Haidyn Ulrich walked alongside Stuelke, encouraging donors. Serving as the Kid Captain for the Oct. 5 Ohio State game, Ulrich endured two years of treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Ulrich was diagnosed at seven years old, finally becoming cancer-free in 2018.

The challenge takes on personal significance to her.

“It’s very bittersweet that a competition like this needs to happen, but at the same time, it’s so cool to see college kids competing — you’re saving people’s lives,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich shared her excitement about seeing fellow students step up for the cause.

“The hospital you’re taking the blood to is right down the road,” she said. “If you’re at Iowa games and you wave, that should be one of the main reasons to give — for those kids you’re waving to.”

Ulrich encouraged those who may be on the fence toward giving away blood.

RELATED: Aspiring nurse Haidyn Ulrich fulfills Kid Captain dream

“If you want to do it and if [it’s] in the back of your mind, you’re like ‘I don’t know,’ just do it,” she said. “It’s time out of your day, yes, but at the same time, I’ve seen people doing their classes. Some people are studying. Even if you want relaxation, just come down here.”

Seeing the drive in person was exciting to her. Ulrich aspires to be a nurse and work with patients who went through similar struggles.

“I like seeing people helping others. Being a nurse, you have to be selfless, and the fact that so many of these people are doing this makes me really excited to go into that career,” the Kid Captain said.

Mandy McClenahan of the University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center spoke about the urgent need for younger donors, as the 16-24 age group has seen a decline in donations since the pandemic.

“We can hopefully get donors for the rest of their lives every couple of years,” she said.

McClenahan stressed that UI alumni can contribute from anywhere in the country, with their donations still counting toward the university’s goal.

The event has also seen corporate support, with Aly Morici of Abbott commending Iowa’s growing success.

“It’s just a testament that Hawkeyes love helping other Hawkeyes. There’s such a great sense of community at this campus,” she said.

As of Oct. 22, Iowa has shot up from 11th to sixth place in blood donations.

“It’s been really awesome to see Iowa going up in the ranks,” Morici said.