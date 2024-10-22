How to vote in the Nov. 5 general election

The 2024 general election will take place on Nov. 5. In order to vote in Johnson County in this election, a voter must be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and an Iowa resident. Election day polls will be open in Iowa from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 pm.

Voter Registration

The deadline for online voter registration has passed, however, you can register to vote at the polls or the auditor’s office if voting early in person. As long as you are a resident of Iowa, you may register to vote at the polls on election day before receiving your ballot. You must bring proof of identity and residency such as a driver’s license or other official photo ID.

Certain college students may be able to register by showing a current student identification card for an Iowa college or university and a copy of their residential agreement. Once the in-person same-day registration form is complete and has been checked for completion by an elections clerk, the voter will be issued an in-person ballot.

College students may choose to register to vote at their home or their school address. If attending college in Johnson County, such as the University of Iowa, you may register with your Johnson County address. If your address is a dorm, include the dorm number and room number, but the street address of the dorm is not needed. In the “Where You Receive Mail” portion of the form, do not include your home address if you’re planning on voting in Johnson County with your school address.

If you’re a student who wishes to vote from their permanent/home address, you either need to travel to vote in that county, or you will need to vote by absentee ballot.

How to return your absentee ballot

If you have not requested your absentee ballot in Iowa already, the deadline has passed and you will have to vote early in-person or at your polling precinct on election day. However, if you have already requested your absentee ballot, once it arrives follow the instructions that arrived with your ballot to complete it and send it to your auditor’s office.

However, to ensure your absentee ballot is counted it must be received by your county’s auditor on election day by 8 p.m. You can return your ballot via mail to the auditor’s office in the envelope provided to you with your ballot.

If you are worried it may not make it by election day you can return your ballot in person to the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on election day, surrender your absentee ballot at your polling precinct on election day, or vote a provisional ballot at your polling precinct if your ballot cannot be surrendered. You cannot return your ballot to your polling precinct.

You can also track your absentee ballot request on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.

In-Person Voting

Early voting will begin 20 days before the Nov. 5 election or Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Voters may also vote early in person at their county auditor’s office. Early voting will be available at the Johnson County Auditor’s Office lobby, 913 S. Dubuque St. There will also be a Drive-thru voting option at the Health and Human Services Building parking ramp, 855 S. Dubuque St.

In-person early voting for both the lobby of the auditor’s office and the Health and Human Services Building parking ramp will be open on weekdays from Wednesday, Oct. 16 through Monday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Auditor’s office will also have evening hours available from Monday, Oct. 28, through Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Weekend hours for in-person early voting in the lobby of the auditor’s office and the Health and Human Services Building parking ramp are as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3, from noon to 5 p.m.

On election day, there is no in-person absentee voting. Voters will have to vote at their polling place.

Polling places are determined by address, and Johnson County residents may go to the Johnson County Auditor’s office website to find their November 5th polling location, by typing their residential address into the search bar. Voters will need to provide identification at the polls.

To vote in person you must provide one of the following forms of ID at the polling place on election day:

Iowa Driver’s License (not expired more than 90 days)

Iowa Non-Operator ID (not expired more than 90 days)

U.S. Passport (not expired)

U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID (not expired)

Iowa Voter Identification Card (must be signed)

Tribal ID Card/Document (must be signed, with photo, not expired)

There will also be Satellite voting locations for voters who do not wish to vote at their designated polling places. The Johnson County satellite sites and dates are as follows:

Iowa Memorial Union – Hubbard Commons

125 N. Madison St., Iowa City

Monday, Oct. 21, through Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Fountain Lobby

200 Hawkins Dr., Iowa City

Monday, Oct. 21, through Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Iowa Health Care – Iowa River Landing Clinic

920 E 2nd Ave, Coralville

Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Iowa Health Care – Health Care Support Services Building

3281 Ridgeway Drive, Coralville

Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Iowa City Public Library

123 S. Linn St., Iowa City

Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27, from noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28, through Wednesday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Liberty Community Library

520 W. Cherry St., North Liberty

Friday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.