Hawks in the NFL | Week 6

Cornerback Cooper DeJean made his starting debut for the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns.

The rookie made the most of the opportunity, logging three solo tackles, three assisted tackles, two quarterback pressures, one quarterback hit, and was counted for half a sack. He also returned four punts for 51 yards and a long of 19 yards in the 20-16 win.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone finished with seven total tackles — two solo and five assisted — in the 17-7 Sunday Night Football win over the New York Giants.

Linebacker Jack Campbell matched Stone on total tackles — instead logging one solo and six assisted — in the Detroit Lions’ 47-9 blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The elite Denver Broncos defense couldn’t stop the Los Angeles Chargers in the 23-16 loss, despite cornerback Riley Moss’ five solo tackles, one assisted tackle, and one deflected pass.

Broncos linebacker Kristian Welch, who hasn’t seen a ton of time on the field this season, logged one solo tackle in the loss.

The Tennessee Titans’ 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts featured a solid independent performance from Titans safety Amani Hooker, who furnished four solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one tackle for loss, and one deflected pass.

Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Epenesa logged three solo tackles, one assisted tackle, two sacks, two quarterback hits, and one tackle for loss, including a big tackle on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the 23-20 Monday Night Football win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Anthony Nelson amassed one solo tackle and one assisted tackle, while fellow Bucs safety Kaevon Merriweather notched one solo tackle in the 51-27 blowout victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Punter Tory Taylor logged an easy performance of two punts for 123 yards and a long of 64 yards in the Chicago Bears’ 35-16 early Sunday morning victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Lukas Van Ness played but didn’t record a single stat in the 34-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell missed a second straight game due to injury.

Tight End Standouts

Sam LaPorta’s lack of targets continued as he was targeted just once in Sunday’s win. But the one target was caught for a 52-yard touchdown off a flea flicker trick play in the second quarter from quarterback Jared Goff.

The San Francisco 49ers took down the Seattle Seahawks, 36-24, in an NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football.

Seahawks tight end Noah Fant reeled in all six targets for 63 yards, but 49ers tight end George Kittle won the matchup by catching five passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

Bengals tight end Erick All Jr. continues to see time on the field in his first year, catching two passes for 10 yards in the win.

O-Lineman Leading the Charge

The Buccaneers went into Sunday’s matchup against the Saints without their starting running back Rachaad White. The offensive line, led by Tristan Wirfs, led backups Bucky White, Sean Tucker, Sterling Shepard, and quarterback Baker Mayfield to an absurd 277 rushing yards in Sunday’s win against the Saints.

Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Lindenbaum and the rest of the Ravens offensive line guided the team to 176 yards, with 132 of those coming from Derrick Henry, in the 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders.

The Jaguars rushed for just 68 yards in the loss against the Bears. A variety of factors went into the deflating performance, including an underperforming offensive line that includes guard Brandon Scherff.