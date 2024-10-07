New report shows spike in sexual assault reports on UI campus in 2023

According to the University of Iowa’s 2024 Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy, Crime Statistics and Fire Safety Annual Report, reports of rape on campus more than doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year, though they remained lower than the numbers reported in 2021.

Reports of fondling reached an all-time high in 2023 compared to the previous two years.

However, the report notes that 43 of the 96 sexual assaults — cases of rape and fondling combined — were allegedly perpetrated by a single individual over multiple years but were only reported in 2023.

“If you remove those from the rape numbers, it actually looks as if it’s a decrease from the year before,” Mark Bullock, assistant vice president of campus safety said. “Which is certainly a positive direction. But we also know that sexual misconduct is widely underreported.”

The annual report categorizes data based on the date a report is received, not when the incident occurred, and is published in compliance with the Clery Act, a federal law requiring institutions to report campus crime data, support victims, and outline safety procedures.

While he did not verify the individual’s identity, Bullock confirmed that the suspect linked to nearly half of reported sexual assaults in 2023 is a former employee within the UI health care system.

James Burkhalter, a former UI social worker, currently faces nine charges of sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist, a Class D felony, for incidents that occurred between 2019 and 2022.

According to a settlement agreement with the Iowa Board of Social Work, Burkhalter was first reported in 2021 for having an inappropriate relationship with a client outside of the therapy he provided. At that time, Burkhalter was instructed to cease further contact with the client but was found to be sending sexual text messages to the same client in April 2022.

KCRG reported that Burkhalter was fired from his position in May 2022. In the settlement, Burkhalter’s license to practice social work was indefinitely suspended.

According to court records, Burkhalter was arrested on July 27, 2023, in connection with the sexual assault charges.

As the case is ongoing, campus security declined to provide further details and did not confirm that Burkhalter is the suspect in question.

The report also noted an increase in stalking reports from 87 in 2021, 97 in 2022, and 106 in 2023.

Hayley Bruce, Campus Safety chief of staff and public information officer, said that this increase is due in part to the crime of “sextortion,” being newly classified as a stalking offense in 2023.

The FBI defines “sextortion” as a crime in which an offender coerces a victim to create and send sexually explicit content then threatens to release the compromising material unless the victim creates and sends additional explicit content.

“We’ve been working closely with the Office of Civil Rights Compliance on trying to develop some more educational materials about that type of crime, just to make sure students are careful with and mindful about the information that they’re sharing with people,” Bruce said.

RELATED: Former UI student drops FIJI, one fraternity brother from sexual assault lawsuit

Compared to Iowa State University’s 2023 Clery Report, the University of Iowa had significantly more reported sexual assaults, with Iowa State logging 11 rape and fondling cases in 2023 compared to UI’s 96.

Iowa State also reported fewer aggravated assaults, with only 3 cases in 2023 compared to the UI’s 29.

Bullock said this is largely due to UI’s extensive network of hospitals and clinics, whereas Iowa State University does not have an affiliated hospital system.

Bullock also noted that, in addition to the large portion of rape and fondling reports tied to a single UIHC employee, many aggravated assault cases also occur at UI’s hospitals and clinics.

There were a total of 29 aggravated assaults reported on UI’s campus in 2023, down from 39 in 2022, and 34 in 2021.

“We attribute that to the good partnership that we have with health care and the ability to have a dedicated unit of police officers assigned to health care,” Bullock said. “We’re hoping to see that that downward trend continue.”

Although aggravated assault reports decreased in 2023, motor vehicle thefts rose from 13 incidents in 2021 to 15 in 2022, and 22 in 2023. Bullock said this increase aligns with the national trend of specific makes and models being targeted.

A 2023 class action lawsuit pointed to a TikTok trend that exposed a vulnerability in certain Hyundai and Kia [1] models, showing users how to steal the vehicles using a USB charging cord or similar common household items, which led to a 60 percent rise in thefts in some major cities.

“We just want to remind everybody, if you have a vehicle on campus, make sure that you have the keys with you and that you lock your car,” Bullock said.

Bruce said Campus Safety will continue to address campus incidents while collaborating with the Office of Civil Rights Compliance, including UI’s Title IX office, to develop proactive educational initiatives aimed at prevention.

“The safety of students, faculty and staff is our top priority,” Bruce said. “We’re evaluating this data in real time as things are occurring to provide education and tips to faculty, staff and students to make sure people have the information they need to take their safety seriously.”