Former UI student drops FIJI, one fraternity brother from sexual assault lawsuit

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

After three years, a former University of Iowa student has dismissed all claims in an upcoming trial except those against former Phi Gamma Delta member Carson Steffen.

The student, Makéna Solberg, dismissed all claims against the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and Jacob Meloan less than six weeks before the trial was set to take place. The charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning Solberg cannot refile against the fraternity or Meloan.

Solberg’s civil suit was originally filed against FIJI, its UI chapter, Carson Steffen, and Jacob Meloan back in October 2021.

Solberg accused Steffen and Meloan of sexually assaulting her at a party, recording and photographing the assault, and causing the spread of said recording and photographs among other FIJI members and on social media, according to court documents.

The plaintiff made her identity public on Sept. 5, 2020, sparking protests across campus in 2021.

In August, both Solberg and the fraternity filed for a summary judgment and the suit would therefore no longer require a trial in November. Solberg’s request for summary judgment was met with an 18-page resistance filing from Steffan.

The judge has yet to rule on the summary judgements.

Throughout the court proceedings, the suit has had at most six defendants, accusing multiple entities tied to FIJI of not providing adequate supervision of its members, for not protecting house guests, and for not taking preventative members.

The trial — scheduled for Nov. 5 in Tama County — has had several delays. The original date in 2023 was met with a filing for a change in venue because of a motion filed by FIJI lawyers in August 2023. The motion called for a different trial venue because of extensive media coverage.