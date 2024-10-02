Iowa football scouting report | No. 3 Ohio State

Iowa football’s toughest test of the season is here.

Ohio Stadium — nicknamed “The Shoe” for its horseshoe shape — in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. will host yet another clash between two long-time conference enemies.

And while Hawkeye fans often hark back to the 55-24 blowout upset of a top-10 Ohio State team in Kinnick Stadium in 2017 — the task is much more difficult now.

Ohio State is No. 3 in the AP Poll at 4-0 with a handful of beatdowns against lesser-tier teams. That includes a 52-6 win over Akron, 56-0 win over Western Michigan, 49-14 win over Marshall, and 38-7 win over Michigan State.

While the Hawkeyes will surely be Ohio State’s biggest test yet too, Ohio Stadium will certainly pack a sea of white and red into its 102,780-person stadium.

Like Penn State last season, it will be loud.

And that will mount pressure on both Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara and the Hawkeye secondary to focus as mental lapses, especially for the latter against Iowa State this season, have been costly.

This Ohio State offense can really move the ball, securing 100 first downs and 959 rushing yards this season for an average of 534.8 yards of total offense per game.

Buckeye quarterback Will Howard, who transferred in from Kansas State, can sling the ball and even run it if need be. He has yet to throw for less than 225 yards in a game this season and has thrown less than two touchdowns just once.

His deep receiving core assists in much of that strength with its ability to break out for deep targets. 18-year-old Jeremiah Smith, projected first-round NFL draft Emeka Egbuka, and firm target Carnell Tate each find the end zone frequently.

Ohio State also likes to rotate in multiple running backs, strengthening the depth of this offense.

While TreVeyon Henderson has been one of the strongest rushers, Quinshon Judkins is bursting onto the scene as he’s broken out for two 100-plus-yard games. James People splits carries too, so the Hawkeye defense — especially upfront — will need to be on its toes for each lineup in the backfield.

The Buckeye offense has totaled 27 touchdowns this season, however.

And allowed just three.

Ohio State’s defense has always contended with Iowa for the top spot in the country, and this year it seems to take the cake.

The defense has allowed just 386 rushing yards this season and will make it a key point to restrict Hawkeye back Kaleb Johnson’s strong start.

Safeties Lathan Ransom and Sonny Styles as well as defensive tackles Ty Hamilton and Tyleik Williams — the latter of which is dealing with an injury but is expected to play — frequently lead the pack. But almost 10 Buckeyes can log four or more tackles each game.

While the secondary is not quite yet an intercepting team, surely due to constricting the pass well this season, it’s strong in ways the statistics don’t show. Pass break-ups are still possible, especially with projected first-round pick Denzel Burke at cornerback.

The Iowa offensive line will need to be as solid as it’s been this year, especially as the Ohio State defensive line can collectively go off for four-plus sacks a game. So, expect a running effort from the Hawkeye offense either way.

While upsets are always possible, it’s important to note this is a similar Iowa offense that was scoreless against each of its three ranked opponents last season. That’s not to mention the Buckeyes boast such a well-rounded team that is a serious contender for a championship this season.