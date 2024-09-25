The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV: Pro-Palestine Organizations Continue to Call for Action

Several pro-Palestine organizations gathered in support of Lebanon after Israeli attacks on the country.
Kayla Smith, DITV Reporter
September 25, 2024
