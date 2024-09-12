Iowa fullback Hayden Large takes Division I college football in stride

Iowa fullback Hayden Large hadn’t taken a handoff since 2018. He was a junior in high school back then, helping Unity Christian win a Michigan state title, rushing for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. Six years later, the pigskin wound up in his hands again and Large took the surprise in stride.

The Hawkeyes faced third-and-1 in the red zone late in the first half, looking to protect a 10-0 advantage over the Iowa State Cyclones. Positioned outside Iowa’s right tackle, Large motioned behind quarterback Cade McNamara, received the handoff, and dodged a defender behind the line of scrimmage. Facing a mass of black and white jerseys ahead, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Large plunged through the pile for a critical first down.

The play appeared routine for Division I college football, but as is the case with Large, it didn’t arrive in conventional fashion. Back in his prep days, Unity Christian ran a Wing-T offense, where the running back would receive handoffs with his arms crossed and fingers pointed to the ground – a style that’s rarely seen in the FBS. The first time Large practiced the play with McNamara over the summer, the fullback reverted back to his prep days, catching his quarterback off guard.

“We got the handoff, but [McNamara] looks at me, like, ‘What the heck was that?’” Large remembered. “I was, like, ‘Oh, my bad.’ I had to learn how to actually take a handoff at that level.”

Large has a tendency to spark questions, the most prominent among them being how he wound up at Iowa in the first place. Before he starred in a storied position for the Hawkeyes, performing before crowds of 60,000-plus on a weekly basis, Large’s previous audience at Dordt College didn’t crack 5,000.

Where Large is now versus where he was two years ago is a difficult contrast for the fullback to wrap his mind around, but Large doesn’t regret taking the opportunity to walk on at Iowa last summer. Surrounded by the unfamiliar, Large embraces his unique situation and never takes it for granted.

“I get emotional about it because I’m just so blessed to be here,” Large told reporters. “I always tell people, like, ‘If you were at Dordt and then you came [to Iowa], you would know the difference of how grateful you should be.’ Seeing all the little kids out there watching us, it’s pretty cool.”

It’s easy to assume Large would have some Iowa connection, as his first name evokes memories of legendary Hawkeye football coach Hayden Fry, but the fullback grew up 370 miles away from Iowa City in Hudsonville, a Michigan town of about 8,000 just west of Grand Rapids. Large’s father, Forrest, never played football but signed his son up for a youth team in first grade. Large took to the sport quickly, loving the team aspect but also the thrill of hitting someone in a competitive environment.

“I’ve been loving football ever since,” Large said. “I love football and I feel like at [the college level] if you don’t love it, it’s just not going to go so good.”

Large’s passion for the game helped him traverse the highs and lows of his high school career. A three-sport athlete at Unity Christian, Large helped guide the football team to three straight playoff appearances, rotating between running back, tight end, linebacker, and safety. He earned first-team all-conference honors as a junior before his senior season was cut short due to a hamstring injury.

Lacking college offers beyond Division III schools, Large accepted an offer from Dordt, a private Christian college in Sioux Center, Iowa. The Defenders compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA, which is separate from the NCAA. During Large’s three seasons at Dordt, the Defenders lost only nine games as Large reeled in 62 catches for 950 yards and 12 scores.

Despite competing far from the national spotlight, Large’s ability caught the attention of Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods, who offered Large a walk-on spot in the summer of 2023. Large played primarily tight end at Dordt, but said he didn’t know what role he would have on the Hawkeyes. But when Iowa fullback Eli Miller went down with a season-ending injury, Large filled in, appearing in all 14 games.

Fullback isn’t the flashiest position in football, and its results don’t show up on the stat sheet. Large recorded only two catches in 2023, but was a key cog in blocking on run plays, helping clear the way for running backs Kaleb Johnson and Leshon Williams.

“It definitely takes an interesting type of guy to be a fullback,” Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby said. “Just to be blocking every play like an offensive lineman does. Not every guy wants to do that.”

Especially when the task is to block Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson, who Large said delivered him his “Welcome to Iowa” moment last fall.

From Gordon Locke in the 1920s to Monte Pottebaum a century later, the fullback position has been a staple in Iowa football. Large is the most recent Hawkeye to bear the title under head coach Kirk Ferentz, who lauded Large for his adaptability.

“He just came in here and worked,” Ferentz said of Large. “He’s got an unbelievable attitude, really good learner, and is versatile in his play. I think he’s taken a real big jump.”

Such was on display against the Cyclones, where Large blocked, rushed, and caught a 10-yard screen toss. Two years ago, Large was still catching passes, only at a field in northwest Iowa ringed by an outdoor track and not towering rows of bleachers like Kinnick Stadium.

The transition from Dordt to Iowa is no easy bridge, and Large credits those who made the trek possible. He said he thanks Woods after every game and credits Iowa tight ends coach Abdul Hodge for taking the time to instruct “one of the lowest recruits ever.”

Before talking with reporters at Iowa’s media availability, Large shook hands and introduced himself to each reporter. Large may not be from Iowa, but he’s treated it like it’s home.

“I was pretty nervous all last year, I was trying to get in the groove of it,” Large said. “It’s hard coming from a small college, but this year I’m having a ton of fun. I love the guys. I love the program. I love everything about it. I’m just blessed to be here.”