Iowa City school district discusses plans for former Hills Elementary site

After tense discussions between the Iowa City Community School District and the City of Hills over closing Hills Elementary School, both parties are now working together on future plans for the site post-demolition.

The project to demolish the former elementary school will begin this month after the district’s board of directors approved the decision at its Aug. 27 meeting.

The elementary school closed at the end of the last school year after approval from the board in March. According to calculations by the school board administration, the closure saved the district more than $1.6 million. However, this decision was widely opposed by the community in Hills, who voiced their opinions at previous board meetings.

Reagan Boeset, the former principal of Hills Elementary for three years, told The Daily Iowan about her connection with the school and what legacy she believes the building will continue to have after it’s torn down.

“One of things that just stands out the most [to me] was a feeling of home for our families and our students and our staff,” Boeset said. “What was memorable to me was that feeling.”

She said getting to know the families and listening to their concerns made being a part of the school extremely special.

As Boeset settles into her new role as Assistant Principal at North Central Middle School, she said she hopes to add value to an already strong system while also staying in contact with some former students, families, and teachers from Hill.

“I look forward to hopefully hearing from some of my Hills’ families,” Boeset said.

In addition, Boeset mentioned the legacy of Hills Elementary will continue to live on despite the building being torn down.

“I was a small part of the Hills’ legacy,” Boeset said. “But I truly think [Hills’] legacy is one of everybody’s dreams of what a school’s core values are, which is community. The people of Hills, whether they had students in that building or not, loved that school.”

In a press release from Aug. 21, the Iowa City Community School District and the City of Hills shared with the public the plan to demolish the recently closed school.

Both parties discussed future developments for the building, but after touring it and other “extensive discussions and evaluations,” they concluded the building does not hold any purpose for the City of Hills. Numerous elements, such as maintenance and renovation costs, potential use, and the long-term vision for the site, added to the decision.

Matt Degner, the Iowa City Community School District superintendent, stood by the decision, according to the press release.

“After thorough discussions with the City of Hills, we agree that demolishing the former Hills Elementary School is the most practical and beneficial choice,” Degner said in the release. “We appreciate the city’s partnership and are committed to working together on the next steps.”

In an interview with the DI, Hills Mayor Tim Kemp shared his own thoughts on the empty school building and how the community has been handling the news of the demolition.

“I think it might be a shock to some that [Hills Elementary] is going to be taken down, but I think time is healing all wounds,” Kemp said. “It’s tough now to drive by not seeing cars at school and kids at that school.”

Kemp said not having the building there as a constant reminder would aid the community in moving forward. While some community members may be sad to see the old school gone, the transition to the new school in Alexander has helped ease that for students and parents, Kemp said.

“The kids who were going to school there are now going to a new school,” he said. “They went with their friends and will make new friends there.”

As the demolition is set to begin shortly, the City of Hills is making efforts to preserve a variety of historical items from the school and make them available to the community.

“We were given the yearbooks going back to maybe the ‘60s,” Kemp said. “We’re trying to figure out what’s the best way to make those accessible to people.”

The timeline of the demolition process is estimated to be completed in mid-September by Iowa City-based civil engineering and land surveying company MMS Consultants, Inc., according to meeting documents. The demolition will cost the district $41,850.

Once the demolition is complete, the City of Hills has expressed interest in acquiring the property, and the school district has indicated they will discuss further plans, Kemp said.

“We’ve talked to [the Iowa City Community School District] about our interest in the land, and they certainly know that we’re very interested in the land,” he said.

If Hills acquires the property, Kemp said the city would use it for a purpose the community would enjoy, such as a new fire department, city offices, or a recreation area. The city plans to engage the community to determine the best use, he said.

“While it is always difficult to say goodbye to a building that holds many memories, we believe this decision is the best way forward for our community,” Kemp stated in the press release. “We look forward to exploring future opportunities for the site that will serve the needs of our residents.”