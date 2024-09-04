Iowa City begins accepting project proposals for Linn Street redevelopment

The Iowa City City Manager’s Office released a request for project proposals to redevelop the empty lot at 21 S. Linn St.

The project began in February when the city asked for public input on how the property should be used. The request for proposals was issued on Wednesday. All proposals are due Nov. 1 at 1 pm.

The City has asked contractors to submit bids for the potential project using a platform called Ion Wave, an electronic procurement company.

RELATED: IC residents advocate for downtown gathering space in open lot

Originally, the property was purchased by the real estate company CA Ventures to construct an apartment complex on the land. However, CA Ventures sold the property to Iowa City in July 2023 after deciding against the project.

The lot has sat empty since 2021 when CA Ventures bought the property from U.S. Bank and demolished the building on the site. Previously, the lot was the site of the original city hall until its demolition in 1962.

According to the city’s website, the city wants to have the final project details decided sometime in 2025.

The City described in its request to contractors that it plans to construct a “contextual, mixed-use development incorporating property tax revenue-generating uses on a prominent downtown corner.”

The city aims to review the proposals in November and December of this year.