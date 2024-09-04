The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa City begins accepting project proposals for Linn Street redevelopment

The request for proposals is the city’s next step in redeveloping the empty lot on 21 S. Linn St.
Byline photo of Evan Watson
Evan Watson, News Reporter
September 4, 2024
Ava Neumaier
A lock dangles from a fence on the open lot across from the Senior Center on Linn Street on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. The city of Iowa City released a request for proposals for the lot on Thursday.

The Iowa City City Manager’s Office released a request for project proposals to redevelop the empty lot at 21 S. Linn St. 

The project began in February when the city asked for public input on how the property should be used. The request for proposals was issued on Wednesday. All proposals are due Nov. 1 at 1 pm. 

The City has asked contractors to submit bids for the potential project using a platform called Ion Wave, an electronic procurement company. 

Originally, the property was purchased by the real estate company CA Ventures to construct an apartment complex on the land. However, CA Ventures sold the property to Iowa City in July 2023 after deciding against the project. 

The lot has sat empty since 2021 when CA Ventures bought the property from U.S. Bank and demolished the building on the site. Previously, the lot was the site of the original city hall until its demolition in 1962. 

According to the city’s website, the city wants to have the final project details decided sometime in 2025. 

The City described in its request to contractors that it plans to construct a “contextual, mixed-use development incorporating property tax revenue-generating uses on a prominent downtown corner.” 

The city aims to review the proposals in November and December of this year.  

About the Contributors
Evan Watson
Evan Watson, News Reporter
Evan Watson is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Finance and Economics. He currently works at The Daily Iowan as a news reporter.
Ava Neumaier, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Ava Neumaier is a second-year student at the University of Iowa, majoring in English and Creative Writing. Outside of The Daily Iowan, she has been the arts editor for Earthwords and Ink Lit magazine, and has interned for a New York Times photographer. She enjoys taking pictures of arts and student life.