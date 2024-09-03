The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Former UI student Ali Younes makes first appearance in court after fleeing country

Younes surrendered to police in August after he fled to Jordan for over a year.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, Managing News Editor
September 3, 2024
Johnson County Courthouse.

Former University of Iowa student Ali Younes appeared in Johnson County court via Zoom Tuesday morning, where his total bond was set at $600,000. 

Younes faces charges of attempted murder, first degree theft, first degree robbery, and escape of a felon after he fled to Jordan to avoid prosecution in May 2023, 10 days before he was set to stand trial. 

Judge Jason Burns set Younes’ bond at $500,000 for the initial three counts and an additional $100,000 for his charge of escape by a felon. If Younes makes bail, Burns ordered he must surrender all passports and be electronically monitored. 

At this time, Younes’ will be represented by the public defender’s office. 

Younes returned to the U.S. on Aug. 27 after a surrender process was facilitated by the UI Police Department and the U.S. embassy in Jordan. 

Younes was first charged in April 2022 after he allegedly strangled a woman and left her unconscious near the Art Building West on the University of Iowa campus. During the reported assault, he allegedly stole the women’s $20,000 earrings.

His parents, Alfred and Lima Younes, were convicted in November 2023 for helping their son escape to Jordan. Each was sentenced to five years in prison, but both were granted parole in June of this year. 

Ali Younes is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and using his Jordanian passport to flee the country. 

Prior to his arrest, Ali Younes was the subject of multiple investigations with the UI Police Department prior to the attack in April. He was accused of stalking, sexual assault, and sexual harassment four times at Slater Residence Hall. 

Burns set Ali Younes’ case management for Sept. 13 at the Johnson County Courthouse. He could be heard from court saying “peace out” before being removed from the Zoom call. 

