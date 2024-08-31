The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 Hawkeye Cross Country Invitational

John Charlson, Photojournalist
August 31, 2024

The Hawkeye Invite marked the beginning of the 2024-25 Iowa cross country season at Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City on Friday.

The Iowa women’s team took second place with 39 points, and the Iowa men’s team came third with 75 points.

In the women’s 4K race, Miriam Sandeen and Rowan Boulter achieved new personal records, finishing in 4th and 11th place overall, respectively. Freshman Marissa showed precedent, finishing with a time of 14:41.5 and placing 12th.

For the men’s 6K race, the Iowa team was led by Will Ryan, who finished 10th overall with a time of 18:24.8. Close behind was freshman Kyle Montgomery, who achieved a time of 18:29.9 and a 12th overall placement.

Iowa will be gearing up to travel to Champaign, Ill., to face off against the Fighting Illini on Sept. 13.

2024_08_30_XCHawkeyeInvite_JC001
John Charlson
Fans walk down the entrance path to the Hawkeye Invite at Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. The Iowa women’s team took second place with 39 points and the Iowa men’s team arrived in third with 75 points.

