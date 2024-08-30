Press Box Banter: “In college football, every game is a must-win.”

The Hawkeyes went 10-2 last season, clinching the last-ever Big Ten West title. As the team faces off against Illinois State with their head Hawkeye sidelined, will the Hawkeyes start their season strong?

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest. This week, Press Box Banter hosts are joined by Roy Higgins. Higgins is a devoted fan – a “Hawk Hawk Hawk” – and a father. Higgins has a large social media following on X. He gained popularity in part because his son, Jay Higgins, is an All-American linebacker. Higgins is also known for his catchy slogans and hashtags such as “Higginized.”

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan, Colin Votzmeyer, and Brad Schultz, and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on August 29 and 30.