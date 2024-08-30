The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Press Box Banter: “In college football, every game is a must-win.”

College Football returns to Kinnick Stadium this weekend, and the stakes are high.
August 30, 2024

The Hawkeyes went 10-2 last season, clinching the last-ever Big Ten West title. As the team faces off against Illinois State with their head Hawkeye sidelined, will the Hawkeyes start their season strong? 

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest. This week, Press Box Banter hosts are joined by Roy Higgins. Higgins is a devoted fan – a “Hawk Hawk Hawk” – and a father. Higgins has a large social media following on X. He gained popularity in part because his son, Jay Higgins, is an All-American linebacker. Higgins is also known for his catchy slogans and hashtags such as “Higginized.”

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan, Colin Votzmeyer, and Brad Schultz, and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on August 29 and 30. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
Iowa defensive back Xavier Nwankpa runs the ball to the end zone after an interception during the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Nwankpa’s interception return went for 52 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating the Wildcats, 21-0.
Iowa third-year defensive back Xavier Nwankpa maturing into key role on Hawkeye defense
Iowa running back LeShun Daniels, Jr. runs with the ball during the Iowa-Illinois State game in Kinnick on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. The Hawkeyes will face the red birds on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Iowa football scouting report | Illinois State
Indiana guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball over Minnesota forward Bridget Carleton during a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The Lynx defeated the Fever, 90-80.
Caitlin Clark once again makes history as Fever continue scorching playoff run
More in Multimedia
An Airliner employee takes a customer's order during the 16th Annual Taste of Iowa City downtown on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Photos: 16th Annual Taste of Iowa City
Indiana guard Caitlin Clark grabs a rebound during a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The Lynx defeated the Fever, 90-80.
Photos: Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever
Minnesota forward Alanna Smith attempts to block a shot by Las Vegas guard Kelsey Plum during a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. The Lynx defeated the Aces, 87-74. The teams faced off a two days prior in Las Vegas, where the Lynx won, 98-87.
Photos: Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces
More in Podcasts
Iowa forward Jada Gyamfi high-fives fans during an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
Press Box Banter: Making history with Iowa women’s basketball player Jada Gyamfi
Press Box Banter: Catching Indiana Fever with Chloe Peterson
Press Box Banter: Catching Indiana Fever with Chloe Peterson
Martha Gordon practices yoga in her studio in Iowa City on Thursday April 11, 2024. Gordon has practiced yoga in Iowa City for over 20 years. (Shaely Odean/The Daily Iowan).
Above the Fold: Finding empowerment and peace through yoga
About the Contributor
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.