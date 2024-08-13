Swarm NIL collective introduces “Swarm Water”

Football season is around the corner, and Swarm is ensuring fans stay hydrated this year.

On Tuesday, the collective announced a partnership with Iowa-based water bottle packing company Crystal Clear that allows the collective to have its own branded water bottles. The new product will be called “Swarm water,” and will be an electrolyte water that allows necessary hydration for athletes and other aspects of daily life.

“This is another unique opportunity to raise additional NIL funds for the Swarm Collective.” Swarm CEO Brad Heinrichs told NIL Newsstand. “Swarm water was a highly requested product addition by our fan base, and we are excited to partner with another Iowa based company in support of Iowa student-athletes.”

The water can be purchased in local stores throughout Des Moines and Eastern Iowa, with proceeds from each sale going towards the collective.

Swarm encourages the public to contact local store mangers if they don’t see the product available for purchase in their stores.

“We are excited to partner with the Swarm Collective to offer Swarm Water,” Crystal Clear Vice President Ryan Heiken told NIL Newsstand. “We believe that Swarm Water will be the ideal product to show support for Iowa athletes year-round. Choosing Swarm Water over an alternative on the shelf should be an easy opportunity to support the Hawkeyes.”

This is not the first time Swarm has ventured into the beverage industry.

The collective has previously partnered with local Iowa Exile Brewing Company to release various alcoholic beverages such as Swarm Golden Ale, Swarm Vodka, and Swarm Vodka Soda. Each drink is sold inside Kinnick Stadium and Carver-Hawkeye Arena.