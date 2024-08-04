Photos: Hinterland day two

Day two of Hinterland Music Festival took place at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in Saint Charles on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Several artists took the stage including Hans Williams, Blondshell, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Madison Cunningham, The Red Clay Strays, Charley Crockett, Lizzy McAlpine, ending with Vampire Weekend as headliner.

Concerns were brought up by attendees the day before regarding the lack of easy water access, especially with hot summer days and the presence of large crowds. Today, attendees were able to receive free water on venue grounds and bring their own reusable or sealed water bottles. The festival will continue through Sunday.