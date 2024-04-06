Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship

CLEVELAND — Iowa women’s basketball is back in the national championship for the second straight year. This time around, it’s against South Carolina, whom Iowa upset 77-73 in last year’s Final Four.

The Gamecocks are undefeated with a program-high 37 wins and favored by 6.5 points over the Hawkeyes. South Carolina’s last title came in 2022.

Scheduled game time: Sunday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. CDT

TV: ESPN Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network and Sirius XM (CH 84) Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio The 19,000-seat arena is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers and right next door to the Cleveland Guardians baseball stadium.

Parking: According to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Gateway East Garage and JACK Cleveland Casino Garage are two on-site garages that accommodate 3,300 cars. Both garages are accessible and have multiple passenger elevators to access the venue at ground level, while the Gateway East Garage has a connecting bridge that leads directly into the facility. Other parking options include a variety of surface lots located within a five- to ten-minute walk of the arena.

Red Carpet Arrival

(Times are approximate)

12:05 p.m. – South Carolina team arrival

12:25 p.m. – Iowa team arrival

Doors: Arena doors will open to ticketed fans at 12:30 p.m. CDT.

Party on the Plaza presented by Buick: Gateway Plaza Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 10-2 p.m. CDT

“Join us at this free event, open to the public, taking place outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” wrote the NCAA. “Celebrate the Women’s Final Four teams while enjoying this outdoor pre-game event that features food & beverage, merchandise sales, music, games, photo opportunities, and much more!”

Tourney Town presented by Capital One: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. CDT at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

“Tourney Town is a FREE festival jam-packed with special appearances, interactive games, giveaways, historical and Women’s Final Four team displays, photo opportunities, basketball contests, food, licensed merchandise, and more!” wrote the NCAA.

Tickets: Prices for Sunday’s game are around $332 on StubHub.