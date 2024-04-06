The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes excited for challenge against South Carolina in national championship
Iowa women’s basketball sets all-time viewership record in 71-69 victory over UConn
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship press conferences & open practices
Advertisement

Where to watch Iowa women’s basketball take on South Carolina in the national championship

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. CDT on ESPN.
Byline photo of Kenna Roering
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
April 6, 2024
The+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+team+huddles+up+during+a+NCAA+Tournament+Final+Four+game+between+No.+1+Iowa+and+No.+3+UConn+at+Rocket+Mortgage+FieldHouse+in+Cleveland%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Friday%2C+April+5%2C+2024.+%28Ayrton+Breckenridge%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Ayrton Breckenridge
The Iowa women’s basketball team huddles up during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

CLEVELAND — Iowa women’s basketball is back in the national championship for the second straight year. This time around, it’s against South Carolina, whom Iowa upset 77-73 in last year’s Final Four.

The Gamecocks are undefeated with a program-high 37 wins and favored by 6.5 points over the Hawkeyes. South Carolina’s last title came in 2022.

Scheduled game time: Sunday, April 7, at 2:00 p.m. CDT

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Ryan Ruocco (play-by-play), Rebecca Lobo (color analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network  and Sirius XM (CH 84)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

The 19,000-seat arena is home to the Cleveland Cavaliers and right next door to the Cleveland Guardians baseball stadium.

Parking: According to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Gateway East Garage and JACK Cleveland Casino Garage are two on-site garages that accommodate 3,300 cars. Both garages are accessible and have multiple passenger elevators to access the venue at ground level, while the Gateway East Garage has a connecting bridge that leads directly into the facility. Other parking options include a variety of surface lots located within a five- to ten-minute walk of the arena.

Red Carpet Arrival

(Times are approximate)

12:05 p.m. – South Carolina team arrival

12:25 p.m. – Iowa team arrival

Doors: Arena doors will open to ticketed fans at 12:30 p.m. CDT.

Party on the Plaza presented by Buick: Gateway Plaza Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 10-2 p.m. CDT

“Join us at this free event, open to the public, taking place outside of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” wrote the NCAA. “Celebrate the Women’s Final Four teams while enjoying this outdoor pre-game event that features food & beverage, merchandise sales, music, games, photo opportunities, and much more!”

Tourney Town presented by Capital One: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. CDT  at Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

“Tourney Town is a FREE festival jam-packed with special appearances, interactive games, giveaways, historical and Women’s Final Four team displays, photo opportunities, basketball contests, food, licensed merchandise, and more!” wrote the NCAA.

Tickets: Prices for Sunday’s game are around $332 on StubHub.
More to Discover
More in Final Four
UConn guard Paige Bueckers reacts to an officials call during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
DITV Sports: Gabbie Marshall's relentless defense is key factor in Iowa Women's Basketball Title run
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke smiles during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes excited for challenge against South Carolina in national championship
Iowa women’s basketball practice drills during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Iowa women’s basketball sets all-time viewership record in 71-69 victory over UConn
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Kate Martin and Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall answer questions during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Photos: NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship press conferences & open practices
South Carolina guard Raven Johnson shoots the ball during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
South Carolina women's basketball guard Raven Johnson looking to show growth in rematch against Iowa
South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso laughs during a day of press conferences and open practices ahead of a NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 1 South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The Hawkeyes and the Gamecocks face off at 2:00 p.m. CT. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
South Carolina women's basketball notebook | Gamecocks look to cap off undefeated season with third national title
More in Sports
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts to an officials call during a NCAA Tournament Final Four game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, April 5, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 71-69.
Iowa women's basketball's senior class 'cherishing every moment' heading into final game
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.
Four Iowa gymnasts conclude season in NCAA Regional
Iowas Mac McClear takes a shot during the Hawkeye invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead after all three rounds of the two-day tournament and took both the team and individual sweepstakes with Iowas Mac McClear taking the individual title.
Iowa golf notebook | Men set to compete in Calusa Cup, women travel to Chattanooga for Chattanooga Classic
About the Contributors
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor
she/her/hers
Kenna Roering is The Daily Iowan's sports editor. She is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism with a minor in sports and recreation management. Kenna previously worked as a sports reporter for men's wrestling and volleyball and was the summer sports editor in 2023. This is her second year with the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in