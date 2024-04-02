The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
While tuition prices climb, lawmakers ponder solutions
DITV Sports: Addi O'Grady's lockdown defense pushes the Iowa Hawkeyes past LSU in Elite Eight win
DITV Sports: Iowa Women's Basketball gets revenge on LSU in Elite Eight as Caitlin Clark scores 41
Addison O'Grady plays crucial minutes, gives Angel Reese 'fits' in Iowa's Elite Eight win over LSU
Caitlin Clark avenges national championship loss to LSU with record-breaking performance in Elite Eight
Advertisement

Opinion | Reynolds did not deliver her promise for gun safety to Iowa schools

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds promised $75 million in school protection, yet two years later, the schools still haven’t received those funds, and only bad policy has been passed.
Aaron El-Kerdani
April 2, 2024
Students+walk+toward+downtown+during+a+walkout+for+Iowa+gun+reform+in+Iowa+City+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+8%2C+2024.+Following+the+first+mass+shooting+of+2024+at+Perry+High+School+on+Jan.+4%2C+high+school+students+across+Iowa+walked+out+of+school+in+solidarity+with+the+community+of+Perry.+Over+a+hundred+students+from+various+Iowa+City+schools+started+outside+of+Iowa+City+High+School+and+walked+downtown+to+the+Old+Capitol+on+the+Pentacrest.
Kathy Le/The Daily Iowan
Students walk toward downtown during a walkout for Iowa gun reform in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Following the first mass shooting of 2024 at Perry High School on Jan. 4, high school students across Iowa walked out of school in solidarity with the community of Perry. Over a hundred students from various Iowa City schools started outside of Iowa City High School and walked downtown to the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest.

Gun violence has become a repetitive part of the U.S. experience, and Iowa is no exception. The state government’s response has been entirely inadequate.

Iowa was promised over $75 million to fund school security in 2022. Two school shootings later, that money still has not been received and more gun expansion laws have been passed. Iowa’s state government has done a terrible job of combatting gun violence.

On Jan. 4, a deadly school shooting occurred at Perry High School, leaving a student and principal dead and seven others wounded. A year earlier, a shooting occurred in January 2023 at East High’s charter school in Des Moines, in which two students were killed.

Since these shootings, Iowa legislators have taken no action, instead expanding gun usage.

In June 2022, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Iowa would use over $75 million from pandemic relief funds to increase school security measures in schools, which came in response to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

In an act of stunning hypocrisy, Reynolds signed a bill that would allow wider use of guns just a few weeks after the massacre at Uvalde. Even worse, she promised that over 1,500 Iowa schools would receive $50,000 to “fix vulnerabilities,” but many of those schools have still not received this funding.

According to the Associated Press, “most schools statewide have yet to receive funding, including those in Perry, a city of 8,000 people … ”

After these shootings and a failed opportunity to prevent them, it is clear the state government is incompetent at tackling gun violence. It’s not just the missing school funding—it’s also the gun expansion legislation.

The Iowa House passed a new bill in March to arm teachers at school. Teachers should not be responsible for protecting students from armed intruders. It’s not their responsibility to risk their lives to protect students, not to mention having access to guns in the classroom is dangerous for both the students and the teachers.

Reynolds told the public that the deaths of those in Perry and Des Moines were the fault of the education system, as the suspects “weren’t in school.”

“The tragedy is our educational system is letting these kids down. They should have been in school. We should be figuring out resources to help them stay there,” Reynolds said, according to KCCI.

While she has a point about students staying in school to avoid entering “a life of crime,” there are other ways to tackle gun violence that do not include giving weapons to teachers or expanding the usage of firearms.

Rather than doing the sensible thing in calling for stricter gun control or doing anything that can prevent criminals from obtaining their weapons, she blames the education system.

According to the Quad-City Times, Reynolds also said “no additional gun laws would have prevented what happened. There’s just evil out there.”

It seems as though Iowa’s legislators, and particularly Reynolds, simply do not care about school security, as they pitch nothing but bad idea after bad idea.

Even if it means someone should go down to the schools in person to hand over the money, that has to happen. The best way to increase school security is to get that money in the hands of the schools and to stop expanding the use of firearms.
More to Discover
More in Editorials
(Left) President Joe Biden speaks during his visit at the POET Bioprocessing ethanol plant in Menlo, Iowa, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Right) Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Trump’s early victory and dominant position before the start of caucus night proved to be true as 51 percent of Republicans voted for Trump’s appearance in the 2024 presidential election as of 10:20 p.m. At the event, Trump spoke to over 300 supporters at his watch party about his goals and putting America first.
Editorial Board | The rematch no one wants
Kiana Shevling-Major speaks during a University of Iowa Democrats meeting at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.
Editorial | Make UI parking more accessible
Eleventh-grader Julian Erwin cheers during a transgender rights protest at the Pentacrest on Friday, March 11, 2022. Erwin chose to participate in the walkout because he is a part of the transgender community. “It’s part of my responsibility to support my community.”
Editorial | We must be advocates for gender-affirming care
More in Opinions
Photo Illustration by Raquele Decker.
Opinion | It's time to say goodbye to billionaires
Opinion | AI deepfake apps need to be held legally responsible for creating sexually explicit content.
Opinion | AI deepfake apps need to be held legally responsible for creating sexually explicit content.
Opinion | College students shouldn’t feel the pressure of hookup culture
Opinion | College students shouldn’t feel the pressure of hookup culture
About the Contributor
Aaron El-Kerdani, Opinions Columnist
he/him/his
Fouad "Aaron" El-Kerdani is a third year student a the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinema. Prior to joining The Daily Iowan, Aaron did some journalism work for his classess involving interviews, photography, video editing, traveling to another country to cover an event, and his experience in film classess helped him develop these skills and gain knowledge on camera work and writing.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in