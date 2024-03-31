The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on LSU in the Elite Eight
Iowa City activists, residents rally for Transgender Day of Visibility
Iowa women's basketball's Sydney Affolter trusts the process, rises through the ranks into starting lineup
Iowa women's basketball notebook | Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin excited for challenge against LSU in Elite Eight
Advertisement

DITV Sports: Iowa and LSU prepare for National Championship rematch in Elite Eight

The Iowa Women’s Basketball National Championship loss to LSU gathered over 10 million viewers. Now both teams prepare for one of the most anticipated rematches in history, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.
Byline photo of Michael Merrick
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
March 31, 2024
More to Discover
More in Women's Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrate a win after a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 84-57.
'She's one of the best our game has ever seen': Iowa women's basketball head coach Lisa Bluder stays true to values
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark walks onto the court during a NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buffaloes, 89-68.
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball take on LSU in the Elite Eight
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles after an NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 5 Colorado at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday, March 30, 2024.
'It's not personal': Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese speak on their relationship, growing women's basketball
About the Contributors
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director
(he/him/his)
Michael Merrick is a Senior Journalism and Sports Studies Major. Michael is the returning Sports Director and loves covering events. He has worked at DITV since his freshman year and his favorite memories are covering Iowa Football in the Citrus and Music City bowls and also covering the 2022 Women's Basketball team.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in