Johnson County activists to hold events leading up to Transgender Day of Visibility

Johnson County activists will host several events celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility this week, starting Sunday. Organizers say the celebration comes as some proposed bills in the Iowa Legislature that would affect transgender individuals are being killed.
Organized by Mandi Remington, founder and director of Corridor Community Action Network, the week is a collaboration between the Corridor Community Action Network, United Action for Youth, Public Space One, and trans community members, including some of the “JoCo7” — the seven individuals arrested and charged for actions at a protest in October.
Held annually on March 31 since 2010, Transgender Day of Visibility is observed internationally to raise public understanding and celebrate transgender people.
Organizers say the week-long event ends in a celebration on March 31 for advocacy against bills in the Iowa Legislature that could affect transgender individuals. Recently, 39 of the 40 of the bills that were introduced were killed.
“Our community’s strength lies in our unity and resilience, especially in the face of repeated legislative attacks,” Remington said in a news release. “Coming together to support and celebrate one another is crucial during these challenging times.”
Throughout March, the organizations placed displays at the information desks of the Iowa City Public Library and encouraged individuals to contribute items.
The events began on Sunday with a special edition of a weekly Coffee Chat focused on threats to the trans community’s autonomy from the Iowa Legislature. The rest of the week will feature events intended to educate, celebrate, and advocate for the trans community.
Several events are featured throughout the week:
- Free Gender-Affirming Haircuts: Mop Salon offers free gender-affirming haircuts to transgender and nonbinary community members on Thursday through the booking site at mop-salon.square.site.
- Trans Gander Variety Show and Fundraiser 18+: Burlesque, live music, and an art auction supporting local trans mutual aid initiatives featured on March 29 at The James starting at 8 p.m.
- Zine & Sign Making Workshop: Make zines, rally signs, and art at hands-on craft time on Saturday, March 30 at PS1 Close House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Community Potluck: Share a meal and connect at the community potluck on March 30 at PS1 Close House from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- Gaymers Gathering: Gaymers Gathering, a board game pop-up with Diversions Games & Cafe, will follow the community potluck.
- Conversation & Education: Iowa City Public Library will hold events in meeting rooms including legislative updates, writing letters and/or postcards, learning how to be a court watcher, discussing legislation, and exploring ways to strengthen the community on Sunday, March 31, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
- Rally & Celebration: The highlight of the week will be the rally at College Green Park on Sunday, March 31, at College Green Park from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tomboy Screening & Talk-Back at Filmscene: Following the rally, there will be a 4 p.m. screening of the film Tomboy with a Talk-Back at Filmscene. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund.