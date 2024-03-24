Johnson County activists to hold events leading up to Transgender Day of Visibility

Johnson County activists will host several events celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility this week, starting Sunday. Organizers say the celebration comes as some proposed bills in the Iowa Legislature that would affect transgender individuals are being killed.

Organized by Mandi Remington, founder and director of Corridor Community Action Network, the week is a collaboration between the Corridor Community Action Network, United Action for Youth, Public Space One, and trans community members, including some of the “JoCo7” — the seven individuals arrested and charged for actions at a protest in October.

Held annually on March 31 since 2010, Transgender Day of Visibility is observed internationally to raise public understanding and celebrate transgender people.

Organizers say the week-long event ends in a celebration on March 31 for advocacy against bills in the Iowa Legislature that could affect transgender individuals. Recently, 39 of the 40 of the bills that were introduced were killed.

“Our community’s strength lies in our unity and resilience, especially in the face of repeated legislative attacks,” Remington said in a news release. “Coming together to support and celebrate one another is crucial during these challenging times.”

Throughout March, the organizations placed displays at the information desks of the Iowa City Public Library and encouraged individuals to contribute items.

The events began on Sunday with a special edition of a weekly Coffee Chat focused on threats to the trans community’s autonomy from the Iowa Legislature. The rest of the week will feature events intended to educate, celebrate, and advocate for the trans community.

Several events are featured throughout the week: