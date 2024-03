No. 75 Iowa hosted No. 34 Illinois for a women’s tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Friday.

The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 4-2 and gained their second straight win over a ranked opponent.

Their record moves to 8-6 overall and 3-0 in Big 10 play.

The Hawkeyes next play on Sunday, facing No. 35 Northwestern.